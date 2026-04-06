Listen To Babs For Your Chance To Win A Pair Of Tickets To B2K: Boys 4 Life Tour

All week-long BABS is hooking you up at 5:00 P.M with a chance to win a pair of tickets to see B2K Boys 4 Lift Tour featuring Bow Wow, and many more at Benchmark International Arena on April 12, 2026

Get ready for the ultimate 2000s throwback as B2K brings the Boys for Life Tour to Benchmark International Arena on April 12!

This stacked lineup also features Bow Wow, Amerie, Pretty Ricky, and more — making it a must-see night of nonstop hits and nostalgia.

Sing along to classics like “Bump, Bump, Bump,” “Like You,” “1 Thing,” and “Grind With Me” as some of the biggest names of the 2000s take over the stage.

Contest Rules: