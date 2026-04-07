Lil Yachty Defends WrestleMania 42 Role After Fan Backlash Over Celebrity Involvement

Lil Yachty fired back at critics on Saturday. Fans attacked him for joining WrestleMania 42. The rapper insists he's earned his spot. He posted his defense on X after someone created an edited poster swapping wrestlers with celebrities.

"i understand yall upset but don't try and step on my f****** moment, i'm at the tv screen every monday and friday religiously. i've been to more ple's than most. i probably know more history than most of yall," Lil Yachty wrote. "who's to say i don't deserve to be apart of something i love so dearly?"

The musician showed up on SmackDown on April 3. He walked out with Trick Williams at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. They headed to the ring during the main event, where Sami Zayn kept the United States Championship after beating Carmelo Hayes.

When the match ended, Lil Yachty climbed through the ropes. He taunted Zayn, calling him a "gingerbread man."

Williams then struck Zayn with his signature Trick Shot move. The segment set up Williams challenging Zayn at WrestleMania 42, with the rapper standing in his corner.

Fans are frustrated. Many believe WWE leans too hard on celebrities during the weeks before the big show. Pat McAfee showed he was Randy Orton's mystery caller that same night and went after Cody Rhodes. Jelly Roll has popped up in segments for two weeks running, wrestling Kit Wilson in a singles bout.

Back in January, Lil Yachty said in a podcast interview he'd rather manage than compete. "I don't think I'd ever want to wrestle," he said. "I'd want to be a manager because I'm really good on the microphone. I'm good off the spot. I can talk."