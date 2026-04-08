M.I.A. Drops Details on New Album ‘M.I.7’
M.I.A. is moving fast this spring. She just announced a new album, M.I.7, and it is coming out right before she heads out on tour with Kid Cudi. According to…
M.I.A. is moving fast this spring. She just announced a new album, M.I.7, and it is coming out right before she heads out on tour with Kid Cudi.
According to Complex, the album is backed by her own OHMNIMUSIC label and includes seven songs that were “written in seven places” over a period of seven days. One of the featured acts is the gospel group Sunday Service, a name fans may recognize from the artist formerly known as Kanye West.
The album arrives April 17, along with the official visualizer for the new single “EVERYTHING,” shot by MAHDY.
Music meets fashion
At the same time, M.I.A. is also rolling out a second wave of her OHMNI clothing line. In a statement shared with the album news, she said that so-called “protection fabrics” are still a key part of the designs. The brand got attention back in 2024 for releasing a “tin foil hat.”
Tour dates coming soon
Starting April 28, M.I.A. will hit the road as part of Kid Cudi’s Rebel Ragers tour. The lineup also includes Big Boi. The tour begins in Phoenix and will travel to cities like Austin, Birmingham, Atlanta, St. Louis, Toronto, and Los Angeles.
Looking back
M.I.A.’s last studio album, MATA, came out in 2022 through Island Records. Before that, her album AIM reached No. 66 on the Billboard 200 chart.
In 2024, she released two standalone singles, “Armour” and “Safe,” but neither song appears on the M.I.7 tracklist.