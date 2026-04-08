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M.I.A. Drops Details on New Album ‘M.I.7’

M.I.A. is moving fast this spring. She just announced a new album, M.I.7, and it is coming out right before she heads out on tour with Kid Cudi. According to…

Kayla Morgan
M.I.A performs during the All My Friends Music Festival on August 19, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images

M.I.A. is moving fast this spring. She just announced a new album, M.I.7, and it is coming out right before she heads out on tour with Kid Cudi.

According to Complex, the album is backed by her own OHMNIMUSIC label and includes seven songs that were “written in seven places” over a period of seven days. One of the featured acts is the gospel group Sunday Service, a name fans may recognize from the artist formerly known as Kanye West.

The album arrives April 17, along with the official visualizer for the new single “EVERYTHING,” shot by MAHDY.

Music meets fashion

At the same time, M.I.A. is also rolling out a second wave of her OHMNI clothing line. In a statement shared with the album news, she said that so-called “protection fabrics” are still a key part of the designs. The brand got attention back in 2024 for releasing a “tin foil hat.”

Tour dates coming soon

Starting April 28, M.I.A. will hit the road as part of Kid Cudi’s Rebel Ragers tour. The lineup also includes Big Boi. The tour begins in Phoenix and will travel to cities like Austin, Birmingham, Atlanta, St. Louis, Toronto, and Los Angeles.

Looking back

M.I.A.’s last studio album, MATA, came out in 2022 through Island Records. Before that, her album AIM reached No. 66 on the Billboard 200 chart.

In 2024, she released two standalone singles, “Armour” and “Safe,” but neither song appears on the M.I.7 tracklist.

Big BoiKid CudiM.I.A.
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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