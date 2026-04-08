This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: April 8

April 8 is an extraordinary day in popular music. This day is associated with many events that have impacted Hip-Hop and R&B history. One industry icon celebrating a birthday on this date is American rapper and singer Dej Loaf, born in 1991. Although best known for her 2014 hit single "Try Me," the artist from Detroit has released two studio albums and four mixtapes over her decade-long career. While her 2020 debut album Sell Sole II was met with positive critical reception, it failed to chart.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Over the years, April 8 has witnessed the release of several charting hip-hop and R&B singles and albums:

1997: Oakland rap group 3X Krazy dropped their debut album, Stackin' Chips, through Noo Trybe Records. The project went to No. 28 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 136 on the Billboard 200.

Oakland rap group 3X Krazy dropped their debut album, Stackin' Chips, through Noo Trybe Records. The project went to No. 28 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 136 on the Billboard 200. 1997: Big Mike released his second album, Still Serious, which would be his most successful solo project. It peaked at No. 16 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 3 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Big Mike released his second album, Still Serious, which would be his most successful solo project. It peaked at No. 16 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 3 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 1997: Crime Boss released his second album, Conflicts & Confusion. His highest-charting release reached No. 7 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 25 on the Billboard 200.

Crime Boss released his second album, Conflicts & Confusion. His highest-charting release reached No. 7 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 25 on the Billboard 200. 2003: American rapper Scarface dropped the compilation album Balls and My Word through Rap-A-Lot Records. The 14-track album, featuring guest appearances from Bun-B, Z-Ro, Tela, and Devin the Dude, peaked at No. 20 on the Billboard 200.

American rapper Scarface dropped the compilation album Balls and My Word through Rap-A-Lot Records. The 14-track album, featuring guest appearances from Bun-B, Z-Ro, Tela, and Devin the Dude, peaked at No. 20 on the Billboard 200. 2014: American rapper and producer Chuck Inglish from the hip-hop duo Cool Kids released his debut solo album Convertibles. With guest appearances from Action Bronson, Chance the Rapper, Ab-Soul, Mac Miller, Vic Mensa, and fellow Cool Kids member Sir Michael Rocks, it debuted at No. 24 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

American rapper and producer Chuck Inglish from the hip-hop duo Cool Kids released his debut solo album Convertibles. With guest appearances from Action Bronson, Chance the Rapper, Ab-Soul, Mac Miller, Vic Mensa, and fellow Cool Kids member Sir Michael Rocks, it debuted at No. 24 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2016: Krizz Kaliko dropped his sixth album, GO (God's Order), which featured collaborations with Tech N9ne, Wrekonize, Rittz, and Ces Cru. It debuted at No. 4 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and at No. 89 on the Billboard 200.

Krizz Kaliko dropped his sixth album, GO (God's Order), which featured collaborations with Tech N9ne, Wrekonize, Rittz, and Ces Cru. It debuted at No. 4 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and at No. 89 on the Billboard 200. 2022: American rapper Jack Harlow released the smash-hit single "First Class" from his second album, Come Home the Kids Miss You. The song, which heavily samples Fergie's 2006 hit "Glamorous" featuring Ludacris, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, Harlow's first song to achieve that feat.

American rapper Jack Harlow released the smash-hit single "First Class" from his second album, Come Home the Kids Miss You. The song, which heavily samples Fergie's 2006 hit "Glamorous" featuring Ludacris, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, Harlow's first song to achieve that feat. 2022: 42 Dugg and EST Gee launched the collaborative mixtape, Last Ones Left. The project charted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 3 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

42 Dugg and EST Gee launched the collaborative mixtape, Last Ones Left. The project charted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 3 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2022: Coi Leray released her debut album, Trendsetter. The album featured collaborations with top rappers, including Lil Durk, Nicki Minaj, Young M.A., Fivio Foreign, and G Herbo. It performed fairly well on the charts, peaking at No. 89 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 49 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Coi Leray released her debut album, Trendsetter. The album featured collaborations with top rappers, including Lil Durk, Nicki Minaj, Young M.A., Fivio Foreign, and G Herbo. It performed fairly well on the charts, peaking at No. 89 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 49 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2022: Fivio Foreign dropped his debut album, B.I.B.L.E. (Basic Instructions Before Leaving Earth), through Columbia Records. Supported by the singles “City of Gods” and “Magic City,” it debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 5 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Fivio Foreign dropped his debut album, B.I.B.L.E. (Basic Instructions Before Leaving Earth), through Columbia Records. Supported by the singles “City of Gods” and “Magic City,” it debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 5 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2022: Vince Staples released Ramona Park Broke My Heart, his fifth album, through Motown and Blacksmith Records. It peaked at No. 21 on the Billboard 200 and was named the fifth best album of 2022 by Complex.

Cultural Milestones

The hip-hop and R&B industry has witnessed many culture-defining moments on this date:

1964: The Supremes recorded “Where Did Our Love Go” at Motown's Hitsville U.S.A studios in Detroit. It would be their first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100, also peaking at No. 1 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. The song was also ranked No. 4 on Billboard's “100 Greatest Girl Group Songs of All Time” list.

The Supremes recorded “Where Did Our Love Go” at Motown's Hitsville U.S.A studios in Detroit. It would be their first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100, also peaking at No. 1 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. The song was also ranked No. 4 on Billboard's “100 Greatest Girl Group Songs of All Time” list. 1974: Bronx rapper Chino XL was born. His debut album, Here to Save You All, released in April 1996, debuted at No. 56 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. It featured his most successful song, “Kreep,” which peaked at No. 45 on the Hot Rap Songs chart.

Bronx rapper Chino XL was born. His debut album, Here to Save You All, released in April 1996, debuted at No. 56 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. It featured his most successful song, “Kreep,” which peaked at No. 45 on the Hot Rap Songs chart. 1986: R&B singer Bridget Kelly was born. Her 2012-released debut single, “Special Delivery,” peaked at No. 51 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, while her second single, “Street Dreamin” (featuring Kendrick Lamar), reached No. 89.

R&B singer Bridget Kelly was born. Her 2012-released debut single, “Special Delivery,” peaked at No. 51 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, while her second single, “Street Dreamin” (featuring Kendrick Lamar), reached No. 89. 1990: South Memphis rapper Blac Youngsta was born. He is perhaps best known for his 2017 hit singles “Booty” and “Hip Hopper”. The former peaked at No. 73 on the Billboard Hot 100 while the latter reached No. 23 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles chart.

South Memphis rapper Blac Youngsta was born. He is perhaps best known for his 2017 hit singles “Booty” and “Hip Hopper”. The former peaked at No. 73 on the Billboard Hot 100 while the latter reached No. 23 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles chart. 2016: Seminal West Coast rap group N.W.A (Niggaz Wit Attitudez) was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame by Kendrick Lamar. The pioneering gangsta rap group was the fifth hip-hop act to be admitted into the coveted hall after Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five (2007), Run-DMC (2009), Beastie Boys (2012), and Public Enemy (2013).

Seminal West Coast rap group N.W.A (Niggaz Wit Attitudez) was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame by Kendrick Lamar. The pioneering gangsta rap group was the fifth hip-hop act to be admitted into the coveted hall after Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five (2007), Run-DMC (2009), Beastie Boys (2012), and Public Enemy (2013). 2024: GRAMMY Award-winning rapper and singer Missy Elliot announced her debut headline tour, Out Of This World — The Missy Elliot Experience. The pioneering Hip-Hop and R&B artist would be accompanied by Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and long-time collaborator, Timbaland.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The Hip-Hop and R&B scene has also seen challenges and low points on this date:

2020: American rapper Chynna, known for her affiliation with the Hip-Hop collective ASAP Mob, died of an accidental drug overdose at age 25. Her first full-length album, Drug Opera, was released posthumously just over a year later.

American rapper Chynna, known for her affiliation with the Hip-Hop collective ASAP Mob, died of an accidental drug overdose at age 25. Her first full-length album, Drug Opera, was released posthumously just over a year later. 2024: American hip-hop heavyweights Meek Mill and Wale took jabs at each other on social media after Meek blasted his former label-mate turned foe for hanging out with his old friend Dean Stay Reddy. Meek accused Wale of having "always been jealous" of him and claimed that the "Bad" rapper killed all his relationships.