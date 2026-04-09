Paris Jackson Clashes With Michael Jackson Estate Managers

Paris Jackson is raising concerns about how her father’s estate is being managed, accusing its executors of improper conduct in a continuing legal dispute.

According to court documents reviewed by TMZ, Paris and her legal team allege that executors John Branca and John McClain have filed documents that “mock and belittle” her.

In response, the executors argue that Paris is sharing inaccurate information and is “more interested in playing to the media than” resolving the matter. They also claim her media team attempted to present a court's “rather routine actions” as “some sort of blockbuster ruling by the court in favor of Paris.”

Disagreement Over Financial Decisions

The dispute centers on payments made to third-party law firms. Paris is questioning how large bonuses and fees are approved.

Branca and McClain maintain that they successfully transformed the estate of Michael Jackson from a financially troubled position into a multibillion-dollar enterprise. They also state that Paris has benefited from that growth.

Paris Jackson’s Response

According to TMZ, in a recent filing, Paris disputes the executors’ characterization of her actions, stating, “At nearly every hearing, and again in this filing, executors try to avoid the merits by characterizing Paris' concerns as lawyer-driven or in service of some purported desire for media attention. Neither is true."

She adds that “litigation is painful" and "a distraction from her own life and her own career." She also claimed that Branca's use of "the media to attack Michael Jackson's daughter is unacceptable and is not mirrored by any concomitant effort by Paris," and calls accusations that she sought press coverage "unfounded."

Paris further alleges that the executors are using "her father's money to attack her in the media," and points to a statement she describes as "sexist" that referred to her "strutting" into a hearing. She reportedly characterized the executors as the "grown-ups" compared to her and her siblings.

She believes these actions are intended to pressure her into withdrawing her objections, while the executors have previously rejected her claims in court.

Estate’s Position

Estate attorney Jonathan Steinsapir defended the executors’ actions, stating, “To be clear, the estate and its executors have never given a single gift to anyone for any reason. Additionally, no payment ever made by the estate has ever been disallowed by the court or determined to be unauthorized.”

He continued, ”The executors have been meticulous and conscientious in every decision that they have made. It is shocking that Ms. Jackson, through her attorneys have made these false and specious objections, considering she has and will continue to benefit substantially from dedicated and tireless work of the executors of the estate.

“Ms. Jackson has already received roughly $65 million in benefits and stands to inherit many hundreds of millions more."

He also said, “This is from an estate that was $500 million in debt and facing bankruptcy at the time of Michael's death, but was turned by the executors into a business generating billions in revenue.”

Context and Timing

The dispute comes as public attention around Michael Jackson continues, with the upcoming biographical film Michael scheduled for release on April 24.