Beyoncé Launches CÉCRED Styling Collection at Los Angeles Event With Blue Ivy and Tina Knowles

Beyoncé threw a private party in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. She unveiled her new CÉCRED styling collection. The six-product line builds on the singer's hair care brand, which started back in February 2024.

The all-white gathering featured dancers, hairstylists, and live demonstrations. Blue Ivy Carter and Tina Knowles joined the GRAMMY winner on stage during the festivities.

Guests included Chloe Bailey, Monaleo, and Jordan Chiles. The singer wore an off-white skirt with a matching blazer and posed for photos with attendees.

The styling collection came out on March 19. All six products shield hair against heat up to 450 degrees and humidity, according to CÉCRED.

The line includes a thermal shield mist, heat-activated silk glaze, volumizing mousse, hold spray, wrap and set foam, and a strong hold gel. You can buy them online or at Ulta Beauty stores.

"A lot of these products were designed from a desire to solve my own issues with my hair while on tour," Beyoncé said, according to WWD. "I don't use relaxers, so I'm very big on protecting the hair from heat damage when I style. Tour weather is unpredictable. Pouring rain, crazy humidity, some shows in 100-degree weather."

She tested the products during her Cowboy Carter and Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit Tour before releasing them to the public. Stage lights create intense heat that demands products strong enough to last through three-hour shows, the performer explained.

"We have put each one of these to the test, and I use it on my daughters before everything: blow dry, silk press, braid-out," Beyoncé told WWD. "We tested the mousse on my big Texas blowout all the way back in 2024 for the Super Bowl."

The volumizing mousse delivers 95 percent more volume after blow-drying. It also gives root lift and controls frizz for 24 hours. The hold hairspray provides up to 48 hours of frizz control.