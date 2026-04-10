Gucci Mane Speaks on Pooh Shiesty in ‘Crash Dummy’ After Alleged Robbery and Kidnapping
Gucci Mane is speaking clearly on his new song “Crash Dummy,” released Friday, April 10. On the track, he appears to address Pooh Shiesty over an alleged robbery and kidnapping…
Gucci Mane is speaking clearly on his new song “Crash Dummy,” released Friday, April 10. On the track, he appears to address Pooh Shiesty over an alleged robbery and kidnapping tied to a January incident.
Gucci had previewed the Zaytoven-produced song before dropping it, and the message stayed the same. He says he thought he was going to a business meeting, but believes it was actually a setup.
Lyrics Point to Betrayal
Gucci makes his feelings obvious in the song:
“Tell the truth, you went out like a real crash dummy, and after all that, boy, you still signed to me,”
He also describes the moment things felt wrong:
“I walk in the room, you can feel the pressure building/N***a dapped me up there, whole time they plotting against me.”
These lines refer to the alleged robbery and kidnapping that Gucci suggests Pooh helped organize.
Others Named in the Situation
Gucci also seems to mention Big30, another rapper connected to the case. Big30, whose real name is Rodney Wright Jr., was granted a $100,000 bond, but that decision was quickly paused.
Prosecutors say Pooh Shiesty and eight others, including his father and Big30, are involved in a Dallas robbery and kidnapping. They claim the group invited victims to a studio under the idea of a business meeting.
Legal Case Still Ongoing
At the time of the January incident, Pooh Shiesty was already on home confinement with an ankle monitor from a 2022 federal conviction for conspiracy and drug trafficking.
Now, he and the others could face life in prison if convicted. Earlier this week, a federal judge in Dallas ruled there was enough evidence to keep him in custody as the case continues.
Music Reflects Real Events
“Crash Dummy” shows how real-life conflicts can show up in music. In this case, the song connects directly to a serious and ongoing legal situation.
Take a listen here.