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Gucci Mane Speaks on Pooh Shiesty in ‘Crash Dummy’ After Alleged Robbery and Kidnapping

Gucci Mane is speaking clearly on his new song “Crash Dummy,” released Friday, April 10. On the track, he appears to address Pooh Shiesty over an alleged robbery and kidnapping…

Kayla Morgan
Rapper Gucci Mane performs on the Main Stage at the Exit Festival 2024 Day 2 at Petrovaradin Fortress on July 11, 2024 in Novi Sad, Serbia.
Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

Gucci Mane is speaking clearly on his new song “Crash Dummy,” released Friday, April 10. On the track, he appears to address Pooh Shiesty over an alleged robbery and kidnapping tied to a January incident.

Gucci had previewed the Zaytoven-produced song before dropping it, and the message stayed the same. He says he thought he was going to a business meeting, but believes it was actually a setup.

Lyrics Point to Betrayal

Gucci makes his feelings obvious in the song:

“Tell the truth, you went out like a real crash dummy, and after all that, boy, you still signed to me,”

He also describes the moment things felt wrong:

“I walk in the room, you can feel the pressure building/N***a dapped me up there, whole time they plotting against me.”

These lines refer to the alleged robbery and kidnapping that Gucci suggests Pooh helped organize.

Others Named in the Situation

Gucci also seems to mention Big30, another rapper connected to the case. Big30, whose real name is Rodney Wright Jr., was granted a $100,000 bond, but that decision was quickly paused.

Prosecutors say Pooh Shiesty and eight others, including his father and Big30, are involved in a Dallas robbery and kidnapping. They claim the group invited victims to a studio under the idea of a business meeting.

At the time of the January incident, Pooh Shiesty was already on home confinement with an ankle monitor from a 2022 federal conviction for conspiracy and drug trafficking.

Now, he and the others could face life in prison if convicted. Earlier this week, a federal judge in Dallas ruled there was enough evidence to keep him in custody as the case continues.

Music Reflects Real Events

“Crash Dummy” shows how real-life conflicts can show up in music. In this case, the song connects directly to a serious and ongoing legal situation.

Take a listen here.

Gucci ManePooh Shiesty
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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