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Babs Has Your Chance To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Nelly

Nelly is coming to Hard Rock Tampa on April 30th, and Babs has your chance to win your way in. 🎶 ABOUT NELLY: Nelly is a Grammy Award-winning artist who…

smckenzie

Nelly is coming to Hard Rock Tampa on April 30th, and Babs has your chance to win your way in.

🎶 ABOUT NELLY:

Nelly is a Grammy Award-winning artist who helped define the sound of the early 2000s with his signature mix of hip-hop, pop, and R&B.

  • Broke onto the scene with his debut album Country Grammar
  • Known for massive hits like “Hot in Herre,” “Dilemma,” and “Ride Wit Me”
  • Has sold tens of millions of records worldwide and earned multiple awards

From club anthems to smooth crossover hits, Nelly’s music continues to bring the energy—and the nostalgia.

📍 EVENT DETAILS:

📅 April 30
📍 Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa
[8:00 pm]

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 4/13-4/17/26
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 4/13-4/17/26
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Nelly @ Hard Rock Tampa on April 30.
  • Prize Value: $90
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Hard Rock Tampa  
Nelly
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