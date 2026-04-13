Babs Has Your Chance To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Nelly

Nelly is coming to Hard Rock Tampa on April 30th, and Babs has your chance to win your way in.
🎶 ABOUT NELLY:
Nelly is a Grammy Award-winning artist who helped define the sound of the early 2000s with his signature mix of hip-hop, pop, and R&B.
- Broke onto the scene with his debut album Country Grammar
- Known for massive hits like “Hot in Herre,” “Dilemma,” and “Ride Wit Me”
- Has sold tens of millions of records worldwide and earned multiple awards
From club anthems to smooth crossover hits, Nelly’s music continues to bring the energy—and the nostalgia.
📍 EVENT DETAILS:
📅 April 30
📍 Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa
⏰ [8:00 pm]
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 4/13-4/17/26
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 4/13-4/17/26
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Nelly @ Hard Rock Tampa on April 30.
- Prize Value: $90
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Hard Rock Tampa