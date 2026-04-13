Babs Has Your Chance To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Nelly

Nelly is coming to Hard Rock Tampa on April 30th, and Babs has your chance to win your way in.

🎶 ABOUT NELLY:

Nelly is a Grammy Award-winning artist who helped define the sound of the early 2000s with his signature mix of hip-hop, pop, and R&B.

Broke onto the scene with his debut album Country Grammar

Known for massive hits like “Hot in Herre,” “Dilemma,” and “Ride Wit Me”

Has sold tens of millions of records worldwide and earned multiple awards

From club anthems to smooth crossover hits, Nelly’s music continues to bring the energy—and the nostalgia.

📍 EVENT DETAILS:

📅 April 30

📍 Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

⏰ [8:00 pm]

Contest Rules: