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Beat The Freaks And Win Tickets To See Chris Tucker

Chris Tucker will be at Straz Center on April 23, 2026, and Orlando and the Freak Show has got your chance to win your way in! Get ready for a…

smckenzie

Chris Tucker will be at Straz Center on April 23, 2026, and Orlando and the Freak Show has got your chance to win your way in!

Get ready for a night of nonstop laughs as comedy superstar Chris Tucker takes the stage at the Straz Center on April 23!

Known for his high-energy delivery and unforgettable roles in hits like Rush Hour and Friday, Chris Tucker brings his signature style of comedy that has audiences laughing from start to finish. His stand-up blends real-life stories, sharp observations, and over-the-top energy into a performance you won’t want to miss.

  • Hilarious storytelling
  • High-energy comedy
  • A night full of laughs

Don’t miss your chance to see one of the biggest names in comedy live in Tampa.

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 4/13-4/17/26
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 4/13-4/17/26
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Chris Tucker @ Straz Center on April 23.
  • Prize Value: $65
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: AEG Presents  

Chris Tucker
smckenzieWriter
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