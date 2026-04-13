Swae Lee Says He’s Next Michael Jackson After Coachella Buzz
After getting a boost from Meek Mill, Swae Lee is clearly riding a wave of confidence. Not long after his set at Coachella, Meek showed support online, writing, “Swae Lee…
After getting a boost from Meek Mill, Swae Lee is clearly riding a wave of confidence. Not long after his set at Coachella, Meek showed support online, writing, “Swae Lee don’t get enough credit!!!!”
That message seemed to hit home. Lee didn’t just say thanks, he made a bold statement about his future.
“My dots are connecting for me to be the next Michael Jackson twin,” wrote the rapper, followed by two fist-up emojis. “Meek the realest.”
A Rough Start at Coachella
Even with the confidence, Lee’s Coachella experience had some bumps. During his first-night performance, his set was cut off right as he was about to perform “Black Beatles,” reportedly because he ran out of time.
Fans were left surprised, and Lee quickly addressed it online.
“We rocking out next week ! I’m sorry yall,” he wrote.
A Sweet Moment on Stage
It wasn’t all bad, though. One of the standout moments came when Lee performed “Sunflower.” During the song, he brought out his young son, who was dressed as Spider-Man, giving the crowd a fun and memorable surprise.
So while the set didn’t go exactly as planned, Swae Lee still gave fans something to talk about and made it clear he’s aiming very high.