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Swae Lee Says He’s Next Michael Jackson After Coachella Buzz

After getting a boost from Meek Mill, Swae Lee is clearly riding a wave of confidence. Not long after his set at Coachella, Meek showed support online, writing, “Swae Lee…

Kayla Morgan
Swae Lee performs at the Sahara Tent during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 10, 2026 in Indio, California
(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

After getting a boost from Meek Mill, Swae Lee is clearly riding a wave of confidence. Not long after his set at Coachella, Meek showed support online, writing, “Swae Lee don’t get enough credit!!!!”

That message seemed to hit home. Lee didn’t just say thanks, he made a bold statement about his future.

“My dots are connecting for me to be the next Michael Jackson twin,” wrote the rapper, followed by two fist-up emojis. “Meek the realest.”

A Rough Start at Coachella

Even with the confidence, Lee’s Coachella experience had some bumps. During his first-night performance, his set was cut off right as he was about to perform “Black Beatles,” reportedly because he ran out of time.

Fans were left surprised, and Lee quickly addressed it online.

“We rocking out next week ! I’m sorry yall,” he wrote.

A Sweet Moment on Stage

It wasn’t all bad, though. One of the standout moments came when Lee performed “Sunflower.” During the song, he brought out his young son, who was dressed as Spider-Man, giving the crowd a fun and memorable surprise.

So while the set didn’t go exactly as planned, Swae Lee still gave fans something to talk about and made it clear he’s aiming very high.

Coachellaswae lee
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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