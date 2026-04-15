Cardi B Drops Grow-Good Haircare Line: How to Get It

Cardi B’s debut haircare brand, Grow-Good Beauty, officially launches today, April 15. After weeks of teasing and years of fan curiosity, it is finally here.

Fans already had a clue something big was coming. The “Hello” rapper previewed the brand on Instagram, writing, “Major hair. Major era. Coming soon 💚.” Now, the wait is over.

From Requests to Reality

The idea for Grow-Good did not come out of nowhere. It grew from years of fans asking about Cardi’s hair routine and the treatments she uses.

“The aha moment when I felt like I needed my own brand [was] when I kept seeing people try … the mask that I keep doing to grow my hair,” the chart-topping artist shared with PEOPLE.

Some fans tried to recreate her DIY methods at home. Others just wanted her to release the real thing.

“Everybody [was talking] about [it] working on all of them. I'm like, ‘I need to do it, everybody's asking me for it, I might as well just go for it.' It's like, you know what? Let's go [on] this hair journey with each other.”

Keeping It Real About Hair

Cardi is known for being honest, especially when it comes to beauty.

Not every experiment worked. One garlic treatment left her smelling like a “f---ing lasagna” every time she sweat.

“That's why I experimented — so you won't have to.”

Mixing Tradition and Science

Nearly nine years after “Bodak Yellow” changed her life, Cardi is using what she has learned to build something new.

She blended Dominican home remedies with modern haircare science to create Grow-Good. The brand’s Repair System features Fiberlace, described as “a proprietary, plant-derived hair restoration complex developed to reinforce the hair fibers.” It strengthens hair and boosts shine while conditioners and hydrators help keep it soft.

The line is also cruelty-free, vegan, and “Dominican stylist-tested and approved.”

What You Can Shop Now

The six-product lineup includes:

Wash Cycle and Wash Cycle+ shampoos

Soft Serve and Soft Serve+ conditioners

Get Rich mask with avocado oil, coconut oil, aloe vera, and banana extract

Everything Serum for heat protection, shine, and smoothing ends

Each product is designed to support stronger, healthier hair.

More Than Just Products

Cardi put her personality into every part of the brand, from the name to the packaging.

“I wanted something very colorful, very vibrant,” she says. “Green is powerful. Green represents a lot of products that we put on our hair [and] I feel like hair is like a plant. It's like you got to nourish it, feed it … to grow.”

“It had to make sense, it [had] to be very on my brand,” she says.

Changing the Meaning of “Good Hair”

For Cardi, Grow-Good is also about changing how people think about hair.

“Growing up, we always hear like, ‘Oh, she got that good hair. She got that good hair.' What does that mean? … They wasn't talking about my hair. So I want people to know that we're growing our hair good.”

She explains, “Just because you got, like, slick hair or like a certain type of texture hair, it doesn't mean that it's growing good. … A lot of women, you have a certain type of hair texture, but it's thin, it breaks, it's damaged. What's the point of having a hair texture and your s--- is damaged? It's not growing good. So it's like we're going to grow that hair good, whatever texture it is, it doesn't matter.”

Life Right Now

Ahead of shows at Madison Square Garden, Cardi stopped in her hometown, The Bronx, for a one-day Grow-Good event.

Her routine is surprisingly simple.

“I wash … my hair, I'm not even going to lie, like [every] two months, a month, three months, it just really depends. It just really depends on the itch,” she says. This most recent stretch “was about three weeks."

“I don't like that smell of that sweat. I do not like that, honey,” she admits.

As for what is next, she is already thinking ahead.

“Absolutely, shh, it's a secret.”

And this summer, she is ready to enjoy herself again.