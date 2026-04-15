Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Freestyle Explosion

Get ready for a night of throwbacks and nonstop vibes! Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Tampa Freestyle Explosion at the Yuengling Center on August 1! Featuring freestyle legends Stevie B, Lisa Lisa, and many more!

🎶 ABOUT THE SHOW:

The Tampa Freestyle Explosion brings together some of the biggest names in freestyle and old-school dance music for one unforgettable night.

Sing along to classic hits, feel the energy, and relive the soundtrack of a generation with live performances that will have you on your feet all night long.

🎤 FEATURED ARTISTS:

Stevie B – Known as the “King of Freestyle,” with iconic hits like “Because I Love You”

– Known as the “King of Freestyle,” with iconic hits like “Because I Love You” Lisa Lisa – A freestyle and pop legend behind classics like “Head to Toe” and “Can You Feel the Beat”

– A freestyle and pop legend behind classics like “Head to Toe” and “Can You Feel the Beat” Plus many more artists bringing the ultimate throwback party to Tampa!

📍 EVENT DETAILS:

📅 August 1

📍 Yuengling Center

Contest Rules: