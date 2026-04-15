Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti To Headline Summer Smash 2026 in Chicago

Lyrical Lemonade's Summer Smash 2026 returns to SeatGeek Stadium June 12–14, headlined by Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, and Baby Keem. Tickets went on sale Tuesday at 2 p.m. local time, with three-day general admission passes priced at $399.

Now in its eighth year, the festival bills itself as the world's largest independently owned hip-hop event, drawing more than 100,000 fans annually. Founded by Lyrical Lemonade and SPKRBX, the event has become a cornerstone of summer music culture in the Chicago area.

Lil Uzi Vert headlines Friday, June 12, joined by Chief Keef, Molly Santana, G Herbo, and Lucki. North West is also set to make her first festival appearance that night. Saturday features Baby Keem alongside Skrillex, Yung Lean, 2Hollis, and Waka Flocka Flame. Playboi Carti closes out the weekend on Sunday, June 14. Additional performers include Sexyy Red, Fetty Wap, Bladee, and BigXthaPlug.

"This will be the best one yet," Lyrical Lemonade founder Cole Bennett shared. "I actually still can't believe we pulled this off.. & yes, the flyer was made by hand. Swipe over to see the process. SEE YOU ALL IN JUNE, CHICAGO."