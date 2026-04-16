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Selena’s Brother A.B. Quintanilla Draws a Line on Tribute Videos

Fans love to celebrate legends, especially someone as iconic as Selena Quintanilla. But her brother, A.B. Quintanilla III, is asking for a small change in how that love shows up….

Kayla Morgan
A.B. Quintanilla III performs onstage during the 2024 Latin American Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 25, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Fans love to celebrate legends, especially someone as iconic as Selena Quintanilla. But her brother, A.B. Quintanilla III, is asking for a small change in how that love shows up.

Recently, he took to Instagram to talk about something that has been on his mind. He has been getting a lot of tribute videos from fans. Many of these clips show people dressing like Selena, singing like her, or copying her performances.

Respecting the Person Behind the Star

Quintanilla made it clear that he understands where fans are coming from. He even praised Selena for who she was, not just as a performer but as a person.

“If you are a true Selena fan you know like me that she was an extraordinary inspirational performer but above all an amazing human being with a big heart,” Quintanilla wrote.

Still, he admitted that the constant stream of lookalike and imitation videos feels a bit confusing to him.

Appreciation, With a Boundary

He acknowledged that fans mean well and that imitation can be a form of respect.

“It’s cool that girls imitate her and pay tribute to her,” he added, recognizing the intention behind the videos. “But please don’t send them to me.”

That simple request quickly got attention online.

A Joke That Stuck

Quintanilla added a playful line that many people could not ignore:

“P.S. I’d rather watch a parrot singing ‘Como La Flor.’”

He later leaned into the joke by posting a video of a parrot “singing” along to one of Selena’s most famous songs.

A Lasting Legacy

Even after more than 30 years, Selena’s influence is still strong. Fans continue to honor her with tributes, memorials, and social media posts, especially around the anniversary of her passing.

At the same time, her legacy is still being protected and shaped. The woman convicted of killing her remains in prison after being denied parole, and Selena’s family continues working on projects that introduce her story to new generations.

For Quintanilla, it all comes down to balance. He appreciates the love people have for his sister, but he also wants to remember her in a way that feels right to him.

selena
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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