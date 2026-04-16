Selena’s Brother A.B. Quintanilla Draws a Line on Tribute Videos

Fans love to celebrate legends, especially someone as iconic as Selena Quintanilla. But her brother, A.B. Quintanilla III, is asking for a small change in how that love shows up.

Recently, he took to Instagram to talk about something that has been on his mind. He has been getting a lot of tribute videos from fans. Many of these clips show people dressing like Selena, singing like her, or copying her performances.

Respecting the Person Behind the Star

Quintanilla made it clear that he understands where fans are coming from. He even praised Selena for who she was, not just as a performer but as a person.

“If you are a true Selena fan you know like me that she was an extraordinary inspirational performer but above all an amazing human being with a big heart,” Quintanilla wrote.

Still, he admitted that the constant stream of lookalike and imitation videos feels a bit confusing to him.

Appreciation, With a Boundary

He acknowledged that fans mean well and that imitation can be a form of respect.

“It’s cool that girls imitate her and pay tribute to her,” he added, recognizing the intention behind the videos. “But please don’t send them to me.”

That simple request quickly got attention online.

A Joke That Stuck

Quintanilla added a playful line that many people could not ignore:

“P.S. I’d rather watch a parrot singing ‘Como La Flor.’”

He later leaned into the joke by posting a video of a parrot “singing” along to one of Selena’s most famous songs.

A Lasting Legacy

Even after more than 30 years, Selena’s influence is still strong. Fans continue to honor her with tributes, memorials, and social media posts, especially around the anniversary of her passing.

At the same time, her legacy is still being protected and shaped. The woman convicted of killing her remains in prison after being denied parole, and Selena’s family continues working on projects that introduce her story to new generations.