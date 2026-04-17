This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: April 17

April 17 is a momentous date in music history, hosting numerous pivotal moments that have had a lasting impact on Hip-Hop and R&B. One industry icon celebrating their birthday on this day is the American rapper and DJ Redman. Although he is best known for his collaborations with rapper Method Man in the duo Method Man & Redman, the East Coast hip-hop icon has released nine studio albums over his three-and-a-half-decade career.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Many career-defining Hip-Hop and R&B albums and mixtapes have been released on April 17, including:

1990: Audio Two released their second and final album, I Don't Care, which spawned the singles “I Get the Papers” and “On the Road Again.” The album saw moderate success on the charts, peaking at No. 74 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Audio Two released their second and final album, I Don't Care, which spawned the singles “I Get the Papers” and “On the Road Again.” The album saw moderate success on the charts, peaking at No. 74 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2001: American rapper Angie Martinez released her debut album Up Close and Personal, which featured guest appearances from Snoop Dogg, Wyclef Jean, Jay-Z, Pharrell, Q-Tip, Prodigy, Busta Rhymes, and Mary J. Blige, among others. The album peaked at No. 32 on the Billboard 200 and No. 7 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

American rapper Angie Martinez released her debut album Up Close and Personal, which featured guest appearances from Snoop Dogg, Wyclef Jean, Jay-Z, Pharrell, Q-Tip, Prodigy, Busta Rhymes, and Mary J. Blige, among others. The album peaked at No. 32 on the Billboard 200 and No. 7 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2015: American rapper Young Thug dropped his debut commercial mixtape Barter 6 via 300 Entertainment and Atlantic Records. It went to No. 22 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 5 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

American rapper Young Thug dropped his debut commercial mixtape Barter 6 via 300 Entertainment and Atlantic Records. It went to No. 22 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 5 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2020: American hardcore rapper Tech N9ne released his 22nd album, EnterFear, through his record label, Strange Music. The album charted on the Billboard 200 at No. 92 and peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Independent Albums chart.

American hardcore rapper Tech N9ne released his 22nd album, EnterFear, through his record label, Strange Music. The album charted on the Billboard 200 at No. 92 and peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Independent Albums chart. 2020: DaBaby dropped his third album, Blame It on Baby, which featured collaborations with YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Megan Thee Stallion, Future, Migos, and Roddy Ricch. The project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, earning over 124,000 album equivalents in its opening week. All 12-tracks also charted on the Billboard Hot 100, with the second single, “Rockstar,” reaching No. 1.

DaBaby dropped his third album, Blame It on Baby, which featured collaborations with YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Megan Thee Stallion, Future, Migos, and Roddy Ricch. The project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, earning over 124,000 album equivalents in its opening week. All 12-tracks also charted on the Billboard Hot 100, with the second single, “Rockstar,” reaching No. 1. 2020: Canadian R&B duo dvsn released A Muse in Her Feelings, their third studio album, through OVO Sound. With features from PartyNextDoor, Ty Dolla $ign, Summer Walker, and Future, it reached No. 13 on the Canadian Albums chart and No. 23 on the Billboard 200.

Canadian R&B duo dvsn released A Muse in Her Feelings, their third studio album, through OVO Sound. With features from PartyNextDoor, Ty Dolla $ign, Summer Walker, and Future, it reached No. 13 on the Canadian Albums chart and No. 23 on the Billboard 200. 2020: Fredo Bang launched his debut album, Most Hated, which saw guest appearances from Tee Grizzley, Lil Baby, YNW Melly, and Moneybagg Yo. It peaked at No. 110 on the Billboard 200, marking his debut entry on the chart.

Fredo Bang launched his debut album, Most Hated, which saw guest appearances from Tee Grizzley, Lil Baby, YNW Melly, and Moneybagg Yo. It peaked at No. 110 on the Billboard 200, marking his debut entry on the chart. 2020: Westside Gunn dropped his third album, Pray for Paris, through Griselda Records. It peaked at No. 67 on the Billboard 200 and was named the ninth best album of 2020 by Complex magazine.

Cultural Milestones

April 17 has ushered in these significant cultural moments in hip-hop and R&B over the years:

1976: Ghanaian rapper Okyeame Kwame was born. He shot to prominence in the late 90s as one-half of the hiplife duo Akyeame, with fellow Ghanaian artist Okyeame Kofi. The duo's notable projects include the albums Nyansapo (Witty Knot), released in 1997, and Ntoaso (Continuity), released in 2000.

Ghanaian rapper Okyeame Kwame was born. He shot to prominence in the late 90s as one-half of the hiplife duo Akyeame, with fellow Ghanaian artist Okyeame Kofi. The duo's notable projects include the albums Nyansapo (Witty Knot), released in 1997, and Ntoaso (Continuity), released in 2000. 1982: Afrika Bambaataa and the Soul Sonic Force released the video for their seminal hit "Planet Rock." It was the first Hip-Hop song to incorporate electronic elements and a rhythm powered by the Roland TR-808 drum machine.

Afrika Bambaataa and the Soul Sonic Force released the video for their seminal hit "Planet Rock." It was the first Hip-Hop song to incorporate electronic elements and a rhythm powered by the Roland TR-808 drum machine. 1988: Christian rapper and producer Andy Mineo was born in Syracuse, New York. In addition to his successful solo career, he is a member of the rap collective The 116, known for singles such as “Man Up Anthem,” “Light Work,” and “Big Wave.”

Christian rapper and producer Andy Mineo was born in Syracuse, New York. In addition to his successful solo career, he is a member of the rap collective The 116, known for singles such as “Man Up Anthem,” “Light Work,” and “Big Wave.” 2012: Atlanta rapper Future released his debut album, Pluto, featuring guest appearances from Snoop Dogg, R. Kelly, Drake, T.I., and Trae tha Truth. The album debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Here are the historical challenges and transformations in Hip-Hop and R&B that occurred on April 17:

2021: American rapper Black Rob, a signee of Diddy's Bad Boy Entertainment, died of cardiac arrest at age 52. He is best known for the 2000 single "Whoa!."

American rapper Black Rob, a signee of Diddy's Bad Boy Entertainment, died of cardiac arrest at age 52. He is best known for the 2000 single "Whoa!." 2022: DJ Kay Slay died after a four-month battle with COVID-19 at age 55. His 2003 hit "Too Much For Me" reached No. 53 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.