Babs Has Your Ticket To See Kali Uchis

Babs is hooking you up with your chance to see Kali Uchis live on her “For The Girls” Tour — featuring special guest Mariah the Scientist!
Get ready for a night of smooth vibes, hypnotic vocals, and all your favorite hits from one of music’s most unique voices.
Listen to Babs at 5 P.M for your cue to call for your chance to win a pair of tickets to this must-see show!
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 4/20-4/24/26
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 4/20-4/24/26
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Kali Uchis
- Prize Value: $61
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation