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Babs Has Your Ticket To See Kali Uchis

Babs is hooking you up with your chance to see Kali Uchis live on her “For The Girls” Tour — featuring special guest Mariah the Scientist! Get ready for a…

smckenzie

Babs is hooking you up with your chance to see Kali Uchis live on her “For The Girls” Tour — featuring special guest Mariah the Scientist!

Get ready for a night of smooth vibes, hypnotic vocals, and all your favorite hits from one of music’s most unique voices.

Listen to Babs at 5 P.M for your cue to call for your chance to win a pair of tickets to this must-see show!

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 4/20-4/24/26
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 4/20-4/24/26
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Kali Uchis
  • Prize Value: $61
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation
Kali Uchis
smckenzieWriter
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