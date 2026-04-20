Babs Has Your Ticket To See Kali Uchis

Babs is hooking you up with your chance to see Kali Uchis live on her “For The Girls” Tour — featuring special guest Mariah the Scientist!

Get ready for a night of smooth vibes, hypnotic vocals, and all your favorite hits from one of music’s most unique voices.

Listen to Babs at 5 P.M for your cue to call for your chance to win a pair of tickets to this must-see show!

Contest Rules: