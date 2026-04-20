Beat The Freak To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Freestyle Explosion

Get ready for a night of throwbacks and nonstop vibes! Listen to Orlando and The Freak Show on WiLD 94.1 for your chance to win tickets to the Tampa Freestyle Explosion at the Yuengling Center on August 1! Featuring freestyle legends Stevie B, Lisa Lisa, and many more!

ABOUT THE SHOW:

The Tampa Freestyle Explosion brings together some of the biggest names in freestyle and old-school dance music for one unforgettable night.

Sing along to classic hits, feel the energy, and relive the soundtrack of a generation with live performances that will have you on your feet all night long.

FEATURED ARTISTS:

Stevie B – Known as the “King of Freestyle,” with iconic hits like “Because I Love You”

– Known as the “King of Freestyle,” with iconic hits like “Because I Love You” Lisa Lisa – A freestyle and pop legend behind classics like “Head to Toe” and “Can You Feel the Beat”

– A freestyle and pop legend behind classics like “Head to Toe” and “Can You Feel the Beat” Plus many more artists bringing the ultimate throwback party to Tampa!

📍 EVENT DETAILS:

📅 August 1

📍 Yuengling Center

Contest Rules: