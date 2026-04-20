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Beat The Freak To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Freestyle Explosion

Get ready for a night of throwbacks and nonstop vibes! Listen to Orlando and The Freak Show on WiLD 94.1 for your chance to win tickets to the Tampa Freestyle Explosion at…

smckenzie

Get ready for a night of throwbacks and nonstop vibes! Listen to Orlando and The Freak Show on WiLD 94.1 for your chance to win tickets to the Tampa Freestyle Explosion at the Yuengling Center on August 1! Featuring freestyle legends Stevie BLisa Lisa, and many more!

ABOUT THE SHOW:

The Tampa Freestyle Explosion brings together some of the biggest names in freestyle and old-school dance music for one unforgettable night.

Sing along to classic hits, feel the energy, and relive the soundtrack of a generation with live performances that will have you on your feet all night long.

  • Stevie B – Known as the “King of Freestyle,” with iconic hits like “Because I Love You”
  • Lisa Lisa – A freestyle and pop legend behind classics like “Head to Toe” and “Can You Feel the Beat”
  • Plus many more artists bringing the ultimate throwback party to Tampa!

📍 EVENT DETAILS:

📅 August 1
📍 Yuengling Center

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 4/20-4/24/26
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 4/20-4/24/26
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to Freestyle Explosion on August 1st, 2026
  • What is the Value of the Prize: 58.55
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Station

Freestyle Explosion
smckenzieWriter
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