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Ice Spice Posts Fight Clip and Jokes ‘this wouldn’t happen at Wendy’s’

Ice Spice is making headlines after a fight at a Los Angeles McDonald’s early last week. The situation gained traction online after a video of the incident began circulating, bringing…

Kayla Morgan
Ice Spice attends the Kate Spade New York and NYLON "Holiday Duo-ets" hosted celebration at Chateau Marmont on November 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Ice Spice is making headlines after a fight at a Los Angeles McDonald’s early last week. The situation gained traction online after a video of the incident began circulating, bringing widespread attention to what happened.

On Friday night (Apr. 17), the rapper posted footage of the altercation to X. The clip included a snippet of what appears to be an unreleased song. She captioned it: “this wouldn’t happen at Wendy’s.”

A Personal Connection

The comment may connect to her past experience working at Wendy’s. During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show last year, she reflected on her time there.

“There would be really annoying workers and characters,” she remembered. “[But] I would low-key appreciate them. But, like, low-key, though.”

Following the incident, Ice Spice’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, shared a statement with TMZ outlining their position and next steps.

"The unprovoked attack on my client has been reported to the LAPD and we will be pursuing any and all avenues to hold the perpetrators responsible for their actions, including criminally and civilly. We are also exploring holding the location responsible for their lack of appropriate security."

Differing Accounts

TMZ also spoke with the alleged attacker, reportedly named Vayah, who described the situation differently. She claims she approached Ice Spice to show support but was met with a rude response, including being called a “b----.”

According to Vayah, that moment led to the confrontation escalating, and she says she slapped the rapper in response.

Ongoing Developments

The incident remains under discussion as more details come out. With video evidence, a legal response, and conflicting accounts, the full picture is still being examined.

Ice Spice
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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