Ice Spice Posts Fight Clip and Jokes ‘this wouldn’t happen at Wendy’s’
Ice Spice is making headlines after a fight at a Los Angeles McDonald’s early last week. The situation gained traction online after a video of the incident began circulating, bringing…
Ice Spice is making headlines after a fight at a Los Angeles McDonald’s early last week. The situation gained traction online after a video of the incident began circulating, bringing widespread attention to what happened.
On Friday night (Apr. 17), the rapper posted footage of the altercation to X. The clip included a snippet of what appears to be an unreleased song. She captioned it: “this wouldn’t happen at Wendy’s.”
A Personal Connection
The comment may connect to her past experience working at Wendy’s. During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show last year, she reflected on her time there.
“There would be really annoying workers and characters,” she remembered. “[But] I would low-key appreciate them. But, like, low-key, though.”
Legal Response
Following the incident, Ice Spice’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, shared a statement with TMZ outlining their position and next steps.
"The unprovoked attack on my client has been reported to the LAPD and we will be pursuing any and all avenues to hold the perpetrators responsible for their actions, including criminally and civilly. We are also exploring holding the location responsible for their lack of appropriate security."
Differing Accounts
TMZ also spoke with the alleged attacker, reportedly named Vayah, who described the situation differently. She claims she approached Ice Spice to show support but was met with a rude response, including being called a “b----.”
According to Vayah, that moment led to the confrontation escalating, and she says she slapped the rapper in response.
Ongoing Developments
The incident remains under discussion as more details come out. With video evidence, a legal response, and conflicting accounts, the full picture is still being examined.