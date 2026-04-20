Jay Electronica Calls for Diddy’s Release During Miami Performance

Jay Electronica paused his performance at Lincoln's Beard Brewing in Miami on April 11 to publicly demand the release of imprisoned music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, drawing mixed reactions from fans and the broader hip-hop community.

The New Orleans rapper was mid-set on his Nineteen Day Reconnaissance Tour when he slipped in a plea for Combs between songs.

"Free Puff by the way," the New Orleans lyricist is heard saying. "They tried to hang my dawg on some b***s**t, just 'cause a n**** like to get nasty, they tried to hit him with the book of words."

Electronica's allegiance to Diddy dates back to his 2009 hit "Exhibit C," where he mentioned the Bad Boy Records founder, and continues through A Written Testimony: Leaflets, released in 2025, which features Combs on the intro. The moment is not without context — Electronica also appeared at the New York City courthouse to support Combs during his trial.

The Miami show is part of a broader tour run that includes upcoming stops in Cleveland, Virginia Beach, and Richmond, Virginia. The tour has not been without controversy; during a Los Angeles stop, Electronica confronted booing fans.

Electronica is not alone in its public support. Usher, in a video interview with Forbes, defended Combs, calling him "misrepresented" and saying his personal experience with Combs did not match what the public had seen.