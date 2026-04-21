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Federal Judge Denies Megan Thee Stallion’s Permanent Ban Against Blogger

Megan Thee Stallion was denied a permanent injunction against blogger Milagro Cooper in her cyberstalking case. Despite Cooper being found liable for defamation, a judge has declined to award additional…

Randi Moultrie
Megan Thee Stallion makes her Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Al Hirschfeld Theatre on March 24, 2026 in New York City.

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Hot Girl Productions)

 (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Hot Girl Productions)

Megan Thee Stallion was denied a permanent injunction against blogger Milagro Cooper in her cyberstalking case. Despite Cooper being found liable for defamation, a judge has declined to award additional damages beyond the damages Megas was awarded.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the jury awarded Megan $75,000 in total damages in December. The jury found Cooper liable for defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and promoting a deepfake video of Megan. But these findings do not automatically allow for a cyberstalking injunction.

According to the ruling, a federal judge found no evidence that Cooper tried to physically track down Megan, attend performances, or contact her directly. Cyberstalking requires someone to act "willfully, maliciously, and repeatedly." Due to this, the cyberstalking injunction was denied by the judge.

Furthermore, Megan requested that Cooper be banned from mentioning her mental state, extended family, or alcohol abuse. But the judge rejected this, stating under Florida law, injunctions cannot be used "to stop someone from uttering insults," according to Complex.

Courts have determined that the financial penalties were adequate for the case. Besides the $75,000 reward, the judge also allowed for Megan to seek reasonable attorney's fees as well.

The lawsuit against Cooper began in 2024 when Megan claimed she engaged in a "campaign of harassment" against her. The complaint detailed Cooper and her strong stance with Tory Lanez. Megan claims this led to emotional distress and accusations of cyberstalking.

Megan Thee Stallion
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
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