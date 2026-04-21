PinkPantheress Brings Theatrical Performance to Coachella Debut on Mojave Stage

PinkPantheress brought an immersive, theatrical experience to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this month, crafting a live show that blended bass-heavy production with on-stage storytelling and an evolving cast of characters to introduce new audiences to her sound.

"I knew I'd have to provide an entertaining experience for people who didn't really know what to expect from one of my shows," PinkPantheress explained.

The British artist built her set around a narrative arc — a raging warehouse party and a night out — with collaborator DJ Joe and recurring guests anchoring the performance's momentum. Thundercat joined for "Break It Off," while Harrison of The Dare performed a DJ set spinning remixes of tracks by Addison Rae and Charli XCX. Actor Tyriq Withers appeared throughout the set as the titular character in "Romeo," and then returned at key dramatic moments before the performance closed with "Illegal."

"Doing something narrative on stage isn't that common, but it can be really effective," she reflected, expressing satisfaction with how the theatrical elements blended seamlessly with her music.

The live performance blended PinkPantheress's electronic, bass-heavy sound with the accessibility demands of a large music festival, drawing on elements of both theatre and pop spectacle to create a storytelling approach for the audience. Her live storytelling approach draws inspiration from pop spectacle, with Lady Gaga cited as a shaping influence on how she weaves narrative elements into performance.

"I really enjoy performing these days, so it's been incredible being able to play like that," she shared, highlighting her passion for live shows.

PinkPantheress, born Victoria Walker, is a two-time GRAMMY nominee and BRIT Award winner who made history in February as the first woman and youngest artist ever to receive the BRIT Award for Producer of the Year. Her 2025 mixtape Fancy That earned GRAMMY nominations for Best Dance/Electronic Album and Best Dance Pop Recording and reached No. 3 on the UK Albums Chart. The record includes "Stateside," a collaboration with Zara Larsson that boosted her international profile after figure skater Alysa Liu used it during her routine at the 2026 Olympic Gala in Milan.

The Bath-born, Kent-raised artist has cited the UK music scene's emotional authenticity and genre-blending as driving forces behind a broader wave of British artists gaining global traction, a cohort she places alongside RAYE, Olivia Dean, and Lola Young.