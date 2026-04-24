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Rihanna Wears Red Lace-Up Alaïa Pumps During Paris Night Out

Rihanna stepped out of César restaurant in Paris at 6 a.m. Tuesday. She wore red croc-leather Alaïa pumps with black laces winding around her ankles. The footwear was paired with…

Briana Kelley
Rihanna at the AWGE fashion show as part of RTW Fall 2026 on February 13, 2026 in New York, New York.
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images

Rihanna stepped out of César restaurant in Paris at 6 a.m. Tuesday. She wore red croc-leather Alaïa pumps with black laces winding around her ankles. The footwear was paired with Balenciaga leggings that featured split hems at the bottom.

Pieter Mulier designed the pumps for his Spring/Summer 2026 ready-to-wear collection. The heels showcased a pointed toe. Snakeskin texture covered every inch from the toebox to the heel.

A gray checked bomber jacket draped over a dark top completed her look. She tossed a black fur stole across her torso like a sash and layered gold chain necklaces over it.

Tom Ford aviator sunglasses with cranberry-tinted lenses shielded her eyes. She clutched a yellow mini handbag. Red nail polish matched the shoes.

The mother of three has been sporting lace-up shoes since 2013 at least. Red thigh-high lace-up sandals graced her feet at the 2017 Met Gala — Dsquared nicknamed them the "RiRi Sandal."

Her Fenty collaborations with Puma, Amina Muaddi, and Manolo Blahnik have all featured similar lace-up footwear. This year, she's experimented with different shoe styles when wearing leggings. Animal-print pumps and high-vamp flats have both made appearances.

The singer and beauty mogul has visited Paris several times this year. On her previous trip, monochrome outfits dominated her wardrobe while new handbags joined her collection.

She's admired Alaïa designs for years. The "Diamonds" singer chose head-to-toe Alaïa for the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards, including pumps with V-shaped vamps.

She lingered most of the night at César, a favorite spot in the city, and headed out with a friend as the sun rose.

Rihanna
Briana KelleyWriter
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