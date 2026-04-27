ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Lucy Liu Reflects on Being Name-Dropped in Destiny’s Child’s ‘Independent Women’

You know a song is iconic when people recognize it from the very first beat. For Lucy Liu, one track does more than just bring back memories. It reminds her…

Kayla Morgan
Lucy Liu attends The BAFTA New York Tea Party Presented By Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic, Morgan Stanley, and the Mandarin Oriental, at The Mandarin Oriental Hotel on September 27, 2025 in New York City.
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for BAFTA

You know a song is iconic when people recognize it from the very first beat. For Lucy Liu, one track does more than just bring back memories. It reminds her she is part of something bigger.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Liu opened up about the moment her name became forever linked to pop culture history, thanks to a hit by Destiny's Child.

A Shoutout That Stuck

Liu was name-dropped in “Independent Women, Part 1,” a chart-topping anthem recorded by Destiny’s Child, featuring Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams.

"I guess it means you're a part of history," Liu said.

The song, created for the 2000 movie Charlie's Angels, kicks off with a lyric that calls out Liu and her co-stars Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz. It quickly became a massive hit, staying at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for eleven straight weeks.

"I think it's incredible to have that value that was connected to Charlie's Angels," Liu told PEOPLE, referring to the song and the action movie.

More Than Just a Movie Role

In Charlie’s Angels, Liu played one of three skilled detectives working together, continuing the legacy of the original TV series that starred Kate Jackson, Farrah Fawcett, and Jaclyn Smith.

But for Liu, the role meant more than action scenes and cool gadgets. It helped shift how people saw representation in Hollywood.

"For me, my pride is knowing that my character was able to change the visual aspect of what Americana was, and to create that image that led the way for all other people," she said.

That Song Still Follows Her

Even now, more than twenty years later, Liu says she still hears “Independent Women, Part 1” in everyday places.

"I've heard that song so many times in different places," the star — who is working with Pfizer for the company's Every Breakthrough Matters campaign —said.

Sometimes, she even wonders if it is more than a coincidence.

"Was it already in the mix, or did someone just put that on because I happened to show up in the restaurant? I don't know," Liu said.

Still, she has no complaints about hearing it again and again.

"Either way, it's such a wonderful song. And as soon as you hear the beat, you know what's coming," the mother of one continued. "You get into the mode, and it kind of transports you. That's the beauty of music."

Charlie's AngelsDestiny's ChildLucy Liu
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Michael B. Jordan speaks during CinemaCon 2026 – Amazon MGM Studios Invites you to an Exclusive Presentation of its Upcoming Slate at The Dolby Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United, on April 15, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
EntertainmentMichael B. Jordan Joins ‘Battlefield’ Movie Adaptation TeamKayla Morgan
Live Nation Offers $30 Concert Tickets for Over 4,000 Summer Concerts
EntertainmentLive Nation Offers $30 Concert Tickets for Over 4,000 Summer ConcertsRandi Moultrie
Austin Butler and Michael B. Jordan attend the 2023 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City.
Entertainment‘Miami Vice ’85’ Casts Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler as Iconic DetectivesKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect