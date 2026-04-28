Megan Thee Stallion to Leave ‘Moulin Rouge!’ Ahead of Schedule

The curtain is getting ready to fall a little sooner than expected for Megan Thee Stallion, and she made sure her fans heard it straight from her.

A heartfelt goodbye to the stage

Megan revealed that her time in Moulin Rouge! The Musical will wrap earlier than planned. She shared the update in a message that felt equal parts grateful and emotional.

“Hotties, my last performance as Zidler in @moulinrougebway will be May 1 ❤️‍🩹,” she wrote in an Instagram post on April 27. “It's been such an honor to be part of thee Moulin Rouge family and I've met so many amazing people in this theater! Y'all work so hard and I have so much respect for the dedication, the stamina, the work ethic, the time and the effort y'all put into the work!”

“I'm so grateful for the cast and crew that made this experience so meaningful,” she continued. “And to all the Hotties that showed up or planned to attend, thank you for supporting me during this incredible journey! I LOVE YALL🥹 See you soon 💙.”

Originally, her run at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre was expected to last through May 17. Instead, fans now have just a few more days to catch her performance.

Making history on Broadway

Megan stepped into the role of Harold Zidler on March 24, marking her Broadway debut. It was a major moment, not just for her, but for the show too. She became the first female-identifying performer to take on the role in any production worldwide.

The role was first brought to life on Broadway by Danny Burstein, who had nothing but praise for her.

“All my friends who are still in the show, the people backstage, they all are crazy about her. They all love her so much,” Burstein said, as reported by PEOPLE. “And the producers are telling me that the audiences are going nuts. I'm so, so incredibly happy for her. I just want her to succeed and shine. And I want the show to succeed and shine.”

Highs, challenges, and a wake-up call

Her time on stage has not been without bumps. After missing two performances due to a hospitalization on March 31, Megan returned on April 2 and opened up about what happened.

“I've been pushing myself past my limits lately, running on empty, and my body finally said enough,” she wrote in an April 1 Instagram post. “It honestly scared me.”

“I just need one day to rest, reset, and take care of myself the way I should have,” she added. “I'll be right back on that stage Thursday, stronger, clearer, and ready to give you 100% the way you deserve.”

Looking ahead

Offstage, Megan has also been making headlines after confirming her breakup from Klay Thompson, sharing with PEOPLE that “trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable” and that she is choosing to “prioritize” herself moving forward.

Even with the early exit, her excitement about Broadway has been clear from the start.

“Stepping onto the Broadway stage and joining the Moulin Rouge! The Musical team is an absolute honor,” she said in a statement when her run was announced. “I've always believed in pushing myself creatively and theater is definitely a new opportunity that I'm excited to embrace.”