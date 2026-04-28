Yung Miami Debuts ‘SpendDat’ with a Dual-Platform Premiere

Multi-platinum superstar Yung Miami released her new single and music video, "Spend Dat," on April 24, pairing the drop with a coordinated dual-platform premiere across Twitch and YouTube. On Thursday, Twitch played it at 8 pm PT, followed by YouTube Premiere at 11:30 pm ET, with a phased rollout to enhance engagement in all time zones. The YouTube release gave the broader audience access to the final visual later that evening.

The music video, directed by Supo Supreme and creatively directed by Caresha Brownlee, was shot at Taboo Miami and features cameos from NeNe Leakes, Trina, Trick Daddy, and Ball Greezy. In a standout moment, Yung Miami's face appeared centered on a $100 bill, turning the song's central concept into a literal on-screen statement. Currently, you can stream this high-energy club anthem about luxury and independence on all major music streaming services right now.