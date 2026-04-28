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Yung Miami Debuts ‘SpendDat’ with a Dual-Platform Premiere

Multi-platinum superstar Yung Miami released her new single and music video, “Spend Dat,” on April 24, pairing the drop with a coordinated dual-platform premiere across Twitch and YouTube. On Thursday,…

Jennifer Eggleston
Yung Miami attends the MACRO Pre-Oscars Party at Laya Restaurant on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Phillip Faraone / Stringer via Getty Images

Multi-platinum superstar Yung Miami released her new single and music video, "Spend Dat," on April 24, pairing the drop with a coordinated dual-platform premiere across Twitch and YouTube. On Thursday, Twitch played it at 8 pm PT, followed by YouTube Premiere at 11:30 pm ET, with a phased rollout to enhance engagement in all time zones. The YouTube release gave the broader audience access to the final visual later that evening.

The music video, directed by Supo Supreme and creatively directed by Caresha Brownlee, was shot at Taboo Miami and features cameos from NeNe Leakes, Trina, Trick Daddy, and Ball Greezy. In a standout moment, Yung Miami's face appeared centered on a $100 bill, turning the song's central concept into a literal on-screen statement. Currently, you can stream this high-energy club anthem about luxury and independence on all major music streaming services right now.

"Spend Dat" is Yung Miami's third single of the year, following "News Flash" and "Tea Time," both released in February. With each release, she has continued to build buzz for her upcoming debut solo project, slated to arrive this year, and has surpassed 170 million total streams as a solo artist. The BET Hip Hop award for Best Hip Hop Platform was won in 2023 for her podcast, Caresha Please, which has attracted over 45 million viewers on YouTube.

Ball GreezyYung Miami
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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