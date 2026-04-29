George Clinton Praises Kendrick Lamar’s Lasting Influence

When a music legend speaks about the next generation, it carries weight. George Clinton is offering thoughtful praise for Kendrick Lamar, pointing to both his artistry and his influence.

A Lasting Presence in Music

Speaking with The New York Times Magazine for its 30 Greatest Living American Songwriters list, Clinton reflected on Lamar’s place in the industry. As the longtime leader of Parliament and Funkadelic, Clinton knows what it takes to endure, and he believes Lamar has that quality.

"I'll put it like this: He, along with Motown, Sly Stone, the Beatles — that kind of institution is going to last. There are a lot of slick writers out here nowadays with lyrics and things, but he writes with soul," Clinton said.

Depth and Maturity

Clinton also pointed to Lamar’s perspective, noting how his music reflects a level of insight beyond his years.

"He's a young kid, but when I met him, he sounded my age. He's like a psychiatrist on record — he talks about [expletive] that most people are afraid to talk about," he said. "He's at that point where he can move the conversation. Nobody will talk about these topics, and he talks about them so matter-of-factly that you don't even think, You can't say that."

Connecting Across Generations

Staying relevant with younger audiences is not easy, but Clinton believes Lamar has managed to do just that.

"Kids today, they want their new artist; they don't want their older brother or sister's artist or their mother and father's. Kids don't like you after a few years," he said. "When you can go past that and have the next generation after that still talking about you, you're doing something."

A Defining Album

Clinton also highlighted Lamar’s 2015 album To Pimp a Butterfly, comparing it to a landmark release in music history.

"It was like Marvin Gaye's 'What's Going On.' And he's starting all over each time he puts an album out — he's like a brand-new kid," he said.

The two artists have collaborated before, including on “Wesley’s Theory,” the opening track of To Pimp a Butterfly, as well as the Funkadelic remix “Ain't That Funkin' Kinda Hard on You?”

Continued Success

Earlier this year, Lamar set a new Grammys record, becoming the most-awarded rapper with 27 wins, surpassing Jay-Z’s previous total of 25. During his acceptance speech for Record of the Year, he remained understated.

"I'm not good at talking about myself, but I express it through the music," Lamar said during his acceptance speech for Record of the Year. "It's an honor to be here."

He also acknowledged his fellow nominees.