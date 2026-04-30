North West Steps Into Her Own With New EP
It is not every day you see a middle schooler moving like a full-on artist, but North West is not trying to be typical. At just 12, she is already…
It is not every day you see a middle schooler moving like a full-on artist, but North West is not trying to be typical. At just 12, she is already treating music less like a hobby and more like her main storyline, and she is moving fast.
Not Just Playing Around
Over the past year, North West has made it very clear that music is not just something she does for fun. She is building something real. Her style feels fresh, a mix of Gen Alpha energy and the fast-paced world of rage rap, and she is finding her own lane instead of copying anyone else.
She has already picked up a few production credits and built friendships in the underground hip-hop scene. That includes spending time in the studio, and around New York City, with artists like Bktherula, Ice Spice, skaiwater, and Che.
First Big Steps
Her first solo studio single, “PIERCING ON MY HAND,” dropped in February. It marked a major moment for her as a solo artist after appearing on songs like “TALKING” and “BOMB” by Kanye West, and “Childlike Things,” a fan favorite from FKA twigs’ project Eusexua.
That single helped kick off the buzz around her debut EP, which she officially announced earlier this week. Since then, she has been teasing fans with short clips and visuals on social media, simply captioned “EP soon.”
A New Era Begins
The EP is called N0rth4evr, and it introduces a completely new set of songs. Even though “PIERCING ON MY HAND” helped build hype, it does not appear on the project.
Instead, the six-track lineup includes:
- “H0w sh0uld ! f33l”
- “D!e”
- “#N0rth4evR”
- “Th!s tim3”
- “W0ah”
- “Aishite (愛して)”
“Aishite (愛して)” is a Japanese phrase that means “love me,” adding another layer of personality to the project.
For someone this young, North West is not just experimenting. She is already shaping a sound and image that feel very much her own.