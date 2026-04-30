ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

North West Steps Into Her Own With New EP

It is not every day you see a middle schooler moving like a full-on artist, but North West is not trying to be typical. At just 12, she is already…

Kayla Morgan
North West attends a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on April 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

It is not every day you see a middle schooler moving like a full-on artist, but North West is not trying to be typical. At just 12, she is already treating music less like a hobby and more like her main storyline, and she is moving fast.

Not Just Playing Around

Over the past year, North West has made it very clear that music is not just something she does for fun. She is building something real. Her style feels fresh, a mix of Gen Alpha energy and the fast-paced world of rage rap, and she is finding her own lane instead of copying anyone else.

She has already picked up a few production credits and built friendships in the underground hip-hop scene. That includes spending time in the studio, and around New York City, with artists like Bktherula, Ice Spice, skaiwater, and Che.

First Big Steps

Her first solo studio single, “PIERCING ON MY HAND,” dropped in February. It marked a major moment for her as a solo artist after appearing on songs like “TALKING” and “BOMB” by Kanye West, and “Childlike Things,” a fan favorite from FKA twigs’ project Eusexua.

That single helped kick off the buzz around her debut EP, which she officially announced earlier this week. Since then, she has been teasing fans with short clips and visuals on social media, simply captioned “EP soon.”

A New Era Begins

The EP is called N0rth4evr, and it introduces a completely new set of songs. Even though “PIERCING ON MY HAND” helped build hype, it does not appear on the project.

Instead, the six-track lineup includes:

  • “H0w sh0uld ! f33l”
  • “D!e”
  • “#N0rth4evR”
  • “Th!s tim3”
  • “W0ah”
  • “Aishite (愛して)”

“Aishite (愛して)” is a Japanese phrase that means “love me,” adding another layer of personality to the project.

For someone this young, North West is not just experimenting. She is already shaping a sound and image that feel very much her own.

North West
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Jack Harlow attends the Dries Van Noten Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2026 in Paris, France.// Ice Spice attends "The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants" New York Special Screening at the Paramount Pictures Screening Room on December 17, 2025, in New York, New York.
MusicJack Harlow Calls Ice Spice ‘Truly Iconic’Kayla Morgan
Rick Ross, French Montana to Face Off in Verzuz Battle
MusicRick Ross, French Montana to Face Off in Verzuz BattleRandi Moultrie
Singer-songwriter Bryson Tiller performs onstage during the 2016 Daytime Village at a music festival at the Las Vegas Village on September 24, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MusicBryson Tiller Releases ‘It’s OK’ Single and Music VideoJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect