50 Cent Hit With New Lawsuit From Former Staffer

What starts as a workplace disagreement does not usually end in court. But in this case, things have taken a sharp turn.

According to TMZ, 50 Cent is facing a new lawsuit from former staffer Monique Mayers, who says her decade-long working relationship with the rapper and business mogul ended in conflict, pressure, and fear.

Claims of Pressure and Refusal

Mayers says she worked in senior roles across 50 Cent’s businesses for more than ten years. According to her lawsuit, the situation changed during his bankruptcy proceedings.

She alleges 50 Cent asked her to hide property in her name to keep it away from creditors. When she refused, she claims he made another request that crossed a line.

According to the lawsuit, he allegedly asked her to file a false police report accusing his driver and bodyguard of stealing his car and $600,000 in cash.

Mayers says she refused both times.

What Happened Next

After saying no, Mayers claims things escalated quickly.

She says she was fired and then faced a campaign meant to silence her. This allegedly included pressure that led Forbes to retract a feature story about her work.

Mayers also claims she dealt with years of intimidation through texts, calls, and threats. Her lawsuit is asking for damages for emotional distress and invasion of privacy, along with a court order to stop the alleged harassment.

50 Cent’s Response

50 Cent’s legal team strongly denies the claims.

They describe Mayers as a “disgruntled former employee terminated for cause over five years ago” and argue the lawsuit comes too late under the law.

They also say that when threats were reported, they encouraged her to contact authorities and reported the issue to law enforcement themselves.

Part of a Bigger Pattern

This lawsuit is not the only legal issue tied to 50 Cent.

Earlier this month, his ex Shaniqua Tompkins accused him of assault in court filings, claiming he choked her to force her to sign away life rights to her story. She also alleged abuse during her pregnancy and involvement in a 2008 house fire.

There have been other past claims as well. In 2013, he faced domestic violence charges and pleaded not guilty. In 2024, Daphne Joy accused him of rape and abuse before he sued her for defamation.

What Comes Next

The case is still unfolding, and no court has ruled on these claims yet.