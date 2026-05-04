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Cardi B Supports Megan Thee Stallion at Final Broadway Performance

Cardi B pulled up on Megan Thee Stallion’s final Broadway show on Friday night. The rapper took the stage as Zidler for the last time in Moulin Rouge! The Musical….

Randi Moultrie

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 21: Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B perform onstage during the Hot Girl Summer Tour at Madison Square Garden on May 21, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Cardi B pulled up on Megan Thee Stallion's final Broadway show on Friday night. The rapper took the stage as Zidler for the last time in Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Cardi B decided to show up and show love for her friend and fellow rapper in her final show. During an Instagram Live after the show, Cardi B showed love and appreciation towards her fellow 'WAP' rapper.

“I went to see Meg on Broadway,” said Cardi on LIVE. “I was a little sad because I tried my best to be on time today, but I had so many things to do. But we made it to like, 40 minutes before the show ended, and it was so, so, so good. Megan looked amazing, and she did amazing."

Cardi further explains that she always tells people she will support them whenever they are in NYC. She says it's harder to catch people in other cities when she's working, but the New York native says she always wants to support those in her city. This visit was her first time getting to see Megan take the Broadway stage.

“When I be in L.A. or other places, I don’t really go out too much because if I’m in another state, it’s work related,” she said. “If I’m in New York, I’m coming to get you. It was so amazing. I hope she does it again.”

During her final bow, Megan made an emotional announcement to the audience. "I appreciate y’all so much. The love I received from the Hotties, I’m so grateful, and I’m so appreciative,” she said. “B***h, I ain’t even have time to be sad. Y’all always make me feel so good."

The Houston native took to social media to announce her time on Broadway was ending early following the breakup with NBA player Klay Thompson. The couple broke up due to alleged cheating, and Thompson no longer wanted to be "monogamous."

Now, fans wonder what's next for the Hot Girl Coach following a breakup and Broadway. Is there more music in store for the newly single hot girl?

Broadwaycardi bMegan Thee Stallion
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
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