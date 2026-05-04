CHEERS TO MOM: THE ULTIMATE MOTHER’S DAY EXPERIENCE

Celebrate Mom the WiLD way with Beat the Freaks and Babs!

Listen all week for your chance to win tickets at 7 A.M & 5 P.M to see Usher and Chris Brown live at Raymond James Stadium on December 11th!

Think you can Beat the Freaks? Step up, win the tickets — and you’ll also qualify for our Mother’s Day Grand Prize, including:

🔥 A $200 gift certificate to Grillsmith

💐 Flowers from Green Bench Flowers

It’s the ultimate combo — a night out AND something special for Mom.

👉 Catch Babs, play Beat the Freaks, and win BIG only on WiLD 94.1!

Contest Rules: