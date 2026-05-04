CHEERS TO MOM: THE ULTIMATE MOTHER’S DAY EXPERIENCE

Celebrate Mom the WiLD way with Beat the Freaks and Babs!
Listen all week for your chance to win tickets at 7 A.M & 5 P.M to see Usher and Chris Brown live at Raymond James Stadium on December 11th!
Think you can Beat the Freaks? Step up, win the tickets — and you’ll also qualify for our Mother’s Day Grand Prize, including:
🔥 A $200 gift certificate to Grillsmith
💐 Flowers from Green Bench Flowers
It’s the ultimate combo — a night out AND something special for Mom.
👉 Catch Babs, play Beat the Freaks, and win BIG only on WiLD 94.1!
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 5/4-5/8/2026
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to call
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 5/4-5/8/2026
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see a pair of tickets to see Usher and Chris Brown live at Raymond James Stadium on December 11th!
- What is the Grand Prize: A $$200 gift certificate to Grillsmith & A gift certificate from Green Bench Flowers
- Prize Value: $79.50
- Grand Prize Value: $280
- Who Is Providing the Prize: AEG Presents, Ocean Prime & Green Bench Flowers