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CHEERS TO MOM: THE ULTIMATE MOTHER’S DAY EXPERIENCE

Celebrate Mom the WiLD way with Beat the Freaks and Babs! Listen all week for your chance to win tickets at 7 A.M & 5 P.M to see Usher and…

smckenzie

Mother’s Day Promotion_Cheers to Mom – 1

Celebrate Mom the WiLD way with Beat the Freaks and Babs!

Listen all week for your chance to win tickets at 7 A.M & 5 P.M to see Usher and Chris Brown live at Raymond James Stadium on December 11th!

Think you can Beat the Freaks? Step up, win the tickets — and you’ll also qualify for our Mother’s Day Grand Prize, including:
🔥 A $200 gift certificate to Grillsmith
💐 Flowers from Green Bench Flowers

It’s the ultimate combo — a night out AND something special for Mom.

👉 Catch Babs, play Beat the Freaks, and win BIG only on WiLD 94.1!

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 5/4-5/8/2026
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to call
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 5/4-5/8/2026
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see a pair of tickets to see Usher and Chris Brown live at Raymond James Stadium on December 11th!
  • What is the Grand Prize: A $$200 gift certificate to Grillsmith & A gift certificate from Green Bench Flowers
  • Prize Value: $79.50
  • Grand Prize Value: $280
  • Who Is Providing the Prize: AEG Presents, Ocean Prime & Green Bench Flowers
Mother's Day
smckenzieWriter
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