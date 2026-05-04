Wu-Tang Clan Receives Global Impact Award at Memphis Music Ceremony

The Soulsville Foundation presented its second annual Power of Music Honors on April 30 at the Crosstown Theater in Memphis, Tennessee, with pioneering hip-hop collective Wu-Tang Clan receiving the Global Impact Award. Cappadonna and Masta Killa were in attendance to accept on behalf of the group.

Inspired by the legacy of Stax Records, the Power of Music Honors celebrate individuals and organizations who extend music's influence into areas such as education, wellness, and community building. Wu-Tang Clan was recognized for the group's decades-long commitment to social impact, including initiatives supporting youth education, healthy nutrition, and community development. The honors launched in 2025, with Public Enemy's Chuck D as its inaugural recipient.

Following the death of Ol' Dirty Bastard in 2004, the nine-member collective has remained a defining force in hip-hop for more than three decades. During the acceptance, Masta Killa thanked the classic Memphis soul artists who inspired the group, including Stax and Hi Records greats such as Otis Redding, Al Green, and David Porter. Cappadonna then took the mic and rapped lyrics from his track "You Can't Keep a Good Man Down," acknowledging the creative debt owed to Stax.

"It feels cultural, feels educational, feels spiritual," Cappadonna said. "I'm just glad to be here, man. I'm glad to be in the midst of all of this loveliness, man. And doing what we doing, you know, and talking about music and talking about love and talking about people talking about culture... You know, that's what hip-hop is all about, man, so just wrap that all up in the one bag and you get the professionals, and we here."

The recognition comes as Wu-Tang Clan's profile continues to rise on the national stage. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame named the group among its 2026 inductee class, alongside Phil Collins, Oasis, Billy Idol, Luther Vandross, Sade, Joy Division/New Order, and Iron Maiden. The formal induction ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 14 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and will air in December on ABC and Disney+.