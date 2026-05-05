Chris Brown Releases ‘Fallin’ With Leon Thomas as Final Single Before Album Drops This Week

GRAMMY-winning R&B artist Chris Brown has released his new single "Fallin'" featuring Leon Thomas, out now via Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records. The track is taken from Brown's 12th studio album, BROWN, due May 8.

"Fallin'" arrives with an official music video directed by Travis Colbert. The cinematic, emotionally charged visual foregrounds the song and the Brown-Thomas collaboration, with fans on social media drawing comparisons to Ryan Coogler's Sinners and describing the track's blues-inspired sound as soundtrack-ready. The release marks Brown and Thomas's first collaboration since "MUTT (CB REMIX)," with background vocals from Tank.

BROWN spans 27 tracks and includes the GRAMMY-nominated hit "It Depends" featuring Bryson Tiller, "Obvious," and "Holy Blindfold." Pre-orders and pre-saves for the new album are now live. BROWN follows the 2025 success of the RIAA Platinum single "Residuals," which secured the Viewer's Choice Award at the 2025 BET Awards.

Brown currently stands as the R&B singer with the most Hot 100 entries in Billboard history and is in the top 10 of all artists across all genres with the most RIAA multi-platinum certifications. His album 11:11 (Deluxe) was crowned Best R&B Album at the 2025 GRAMMY Awards. His Breezy Bowl XX tour became the highest-grossing tour ever by a solo Black American male artist, pulling in $295.5 million from nearly 2 million tickets across 49 shows.