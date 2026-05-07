Jack Harlow Takes Fans Overseas in Stylish ‘Prague’ Video
Fresh off the success of Monica, Jack Harlow is showing no signs of slowing down. The rapper just released the official music video for “Prague,” and it feels like a…
Fresh off the success of Monica, Jack Harlow is showing no signs of slowing down. The rapper just released the official music video for “Prague,” and it feels like a first-class trip wrapped inside a hip-hop flex.
The song already stood out to fans when Monica dropped. With its relaxed flow, smart lyrics, and globe-trotting energy, “Prague” quickly became one of the album’s most replayed tracks.
A Smooth, Stylish Visual
Now, the music video gives the song an even bigger personality. The visual leans into a polished international vibe, packed with luxury fashion, cinematic shots, and Harlow’s signature cool confidence.
While the rapper has built a reputation for entertaining music videos, “Prague” feels especially sharp and focused. Every scene matches the track’s effortless swagger, turning the video into both a stylish showcase and a celebration of the Monica era.
Keeping the Momentum Going
With “Prague,” Jack Harlow continues proving he knows how to stay in the spotlight. Whether he’s topping charts or dropping sleek visuals, he keeps finding ways to make each release feel like an event.