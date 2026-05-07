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Jack Harlow Takes Fans Overseas in Stylish ‘Prague’ Video

Fresh off the success of Monica, Jack Harlow is showing no signs of slowing down. The rapper just released the official music video for “Prague,” and it feels like a…

Kayla Morgan
Jack Harlow attends SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025 in New York City
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Fresh off the success of Monica, Jack Harlow is showing no signs of slowing down. The rapper just released the official music video for “Prague,” and it feels like a first-class trip wrapped inside a hip-hop flex.

The song already stood out to fans when Monica dropped. With its relaxed flow, smart lyrics, and globe-trotting energy, “Prague” quickly became one of the album’s most replayed tracks.

A Smooth, Stylish Visual

Now, the music video gives the song an even bigger personality. The visual leans into a polished international vibe, packed with luxury fashion, cinematic shots, and Harlow’s signature cool confidence.

While the rapper has built a reputation for entertaining music videos, “Prague” feels especially sharp and focused. Every scene matches the track’s effortless swagger, turning the video into both a stylish showcase and a celebration of the Monica era.

Keeping the Momentum Going

With “Prague,” Jack Harlow continues proving he knows how to stay in the spotlight. Whether he’s topping charts or dropping sleek visuals, he keeps finding ways to make each release feel like an event.

Jack Harlow
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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