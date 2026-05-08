J Balvin Has Double the Reason to Celebrate With New Album and Birthday

J Balvin celebrated his 41st birthday on Thursday, May 7, by releasing Omerta, a new collaborative album with fellow Colombian artist Ryan Castro.

"We're dropping our new collaborative album with Ryan Castro, with huge artists from Colombia, which I love, admire, and respect," Balvin told PEOPLE at the launch of the KidSuper x Jameson Capsule Collection, celebrating soccer and the World Cup on Wednesday, May 6. "And we can't wait to drop this album tomorrow, and especially also on my birthday. It's two reasons to celebrate."

Even with a packed schedule, Balvin said he is still expecting “so much fun” around the album’s release. A bigger birthday celebration, though, will have to wait until June.

Music, Fashion and Soccer All Belong Together

While speaking with PEOPLE, Balvin also shared why he thinks music, fashion and sports naturally connect.

"Well, what's music without sports? And what's sports without fashion?" he says. "Everything is connected... That's what we call culture."

The singer also reflected on working with KidSuper after years of friendship and creative collaboration.

"It's beautiful. It's the first time we're working together," Balvin said. "We're more mature. And we're really close. So it's great. It's just like having fun, you know? It's with a brother."

Soccer continues to play a huge role in Balvin’s life, especially because of how it brings people together around the world.

"Sports is a universal language," he told the outlet. "You don't have to know anything. You just know the rules and that's it. And it just connects with you, just like music."

His Team Is Winning and Stylish Too

Balvin also gave an update on Super Niños, the soccer team he co-owns, proudly sharing that the club is currently leading its league.

"We always wanted to have a team together," he said. "And guess what? We're No. 1 right now. So it works."

The artist could not resist bragging a little about the team’s uniforms too.

"We have the flyest jersey," Balvin noted. "We have the Jordan KidSuper jersey."

As the next World Cup approaches, Balvin already knows who he will support.

"I'm rooting for my country, for Colombia,” he said.

Balvin also shared a funny update about his young son Rio. While the 5½-year-old may not care much about soccer yet, he is already building his own fashion sense.

"Oh, he's fly," Balvin joked, adding that his 5½-year-old son is starting to pick out his own outfits. "Now he's like, yo, let me get this hat. What if I match these sneakers with this hoodie? I'm like, okay, guy, you know what you're doing."

Looking ahead, Balvin said he hopes Latin music and culture continue growing worldwide alongside artists like Karol G, Bad Bunny, Maluma, Rauw Alejandro and Anitta.