Ludacris To Receive Black Music Walk of Fame Induction in Atlanta Ceremony

Atlanta hip-hop icon, actor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Ludacris has been announced as a 2026 inductee into the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame. The Georgia hitmaker is set to be honored on June 1 during a ceremony along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Northside Drive outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Ludacris, born Christopher Brian Bridges on Sept. 11, 1977, in Champaign, Illinois, moved to Atlanta with his father at a young age. He has released eight albums and multiple mixtapes and has sold more than 25 million records worldwide. The GRAMMY-winning rapper, actor, and entrepreneur is best known for his work in hip-hop and entertainment.

In an Instagram post announcing the honor, the Walk of Fame described Ludacris as "a trailblazer of Southern hip hop," noting his influence spans music, film, and entrepreneurship, "shaping the sound and spirit of a generation while continuing to inspire artists worldwide."

Princess Ivori, a former Atlanta radio personality, recalled first meeting Ludacris during his early days as a station intern, noting his journey from local club appearances and community events to worldwide stardom.

Hip-hop historian Larry "NuFace" Compton said the induction simply confirms what Atlanta has long believed about Ludacris — that his versatility and range set him apart from his peers and cemented his status as a cornerstone of the city's culture.

The honor arrives as Ludacris is also celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Ludacris Foundation, showcasing his decades of dedication and philanthropic work in the community. In November 2026, fans will also celebrate the 25th anniversary of his hit, multi-platinum album Word of Mouf.

Georgia State University awarded Bridges an honorary Bachelor of Science in Music Management at its May 2022 commencement, and he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023. In October 2025, the rapper headlined ONE MusicFest in Atlanta.