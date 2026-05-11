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Beat The Freaks and Tune Into Babs For Your Chance To Win Tickets To Busch Gardens

Get ready for thrills, chills, and nonstop adventure — because you could win tickets to Busch Gardens! Listen at 7am and 5pm for your chance to win! From world-class roller coasters…

smckenzie
Photo: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Get ready for thrills, chills, and nonstop adventure — because you could win tickets to Busch Gardens! Listen at 7am and 5pm for your chance to win!

From world-class roller coasters and incredible live entertainment to up-close animal encounters and unforgettable family fun, Busch Gardens offers excitement for everyone.

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 5/11-5/15/26
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 1
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 10
  • What The Prize Is: A 4 pack of tickets to Busch Gardens
  • Prize Value: $675.04
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Busch Gardens

Busch Gardens
smckenzieWriter
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