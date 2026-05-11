Beat The Freaks and Tune Into Babs For Your Chance To Win Tickets To Busch Gardens

Get ready for thrills, chills, and nonstop adventure — because you could win tickets to Busch Gardens! Listen at 7am and 5pm for your chance to win!
From world-class roller coasters and incredible live entertainment to up-close animal encounters and unforgettable family fun, Busch Gardens offers excitement for everyone.
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 5/11-5/15/26
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 1
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 10
- What The Prize Is: A 4 pack of tickets to Busch Gardens
- Prize Value: $675.04
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Busch Gardens