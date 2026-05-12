Michael B. Jordan Reveals Muhammad Ali Series and Two More Prime Video Projects

Michael B. Jordan is stepping into an even bigger spotlight, and this time, it is happening behind the scenes.

At Amazon’s Upfront presentation at New York’s Beacon Theatre on Monday, Jordan took the stage not as an actor, but as a producer with major plans. According to Deadline, through his production company, Outlier Society, he introduced three new series in development for Prime Video: The Greatest, Delphi, and Fourth Wing. Together, they show just how wide his ambitions stretch, from powerful real-life stories to franchise expansion and fantasy drama.

A Defining Story With The Greatest

The biggest announcement of the night was The Greatest, a biographical series about boxing legend Muhammad Ali. The project is especially notable because it is the first to receive official authorization from Ali’s estate.

Created by Ben Watkins, the series will follow Ali’s life from his early days as Cassius Clay through his rise as one of the most iconic athletes in history. Lonnie Ali, the late boxer’s wife, is serving as a consultant and joined Jordan onstage to speak about her confidence in the team bringing her husband’s story to life.

Jordan also introduced Jaalen Best, the young actor set to play Ali, along with a short preview of the series. For Jordan, whose own career includes memorable boxing roles, taking on the definitive Ali project seems especially meaningful.

Returning to Familiar Ground With Delphi

Jordan is also heading back to the Creed universe with Delphi, a new spinoff series developed alongside Ryan Coogler.

Coogler, one of Jordan’s closest creative collaborators, helped launch Jordan’s career as Adonis Creed and built a successful franchise around the character. During the presentation, Jordan reflected on how much that opportunity shaped his path before announcing that Delphi will begin production in Los Angeles on May 18.

Marco Ramirez is attached as showrunner, continuing a partnership that has already delivered some of the most celebrated films of the last decade.

Fantasy Takes Flight With Fourth Wing

The night’s most surprising reveal was Fourth Wing, Amazon’s upcoming adaptation of Rebecca Yarros’ bestselling romantasy novel.

Outlier Society secured the rights to Yarros’ The Empyrean series before the first book was even published in May 2023, a move that now looks especially smart after the novel became a massive hit. Yarros and Jordan will executive produce the series alongside showrunner Meredith Averill, while Westworld creator Lisa Joy will direct the first episode.

The adaptation has been highly anticipated by fans, and its official series order marks a major step forward.

Building Something Bigger

Taken together, these three projects show the larger vision Jordan is creating through Outlier Society.

His company is branching into multiple corners of entertainment at once: prestige biographical storytelling, franchise expansion, and mainstream fantasy. Amazon MGM Studios heads Peter Friedlander and Courtenay Valenti described their relationship with Jordan and Outlier Society president Elizabeth Raposo as “expansive,” signaling a long-term partnership built for more than just a few projects.

If Monday’s presentation was any indication, Michael B. Jordan’s next chapter in Hollywood may be even more influential than his first.