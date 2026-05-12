ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Michael B. Jordan Reveals Muhammad Ali Series and Two More Prime Video Projects

Michael B. Jordan is stepping into an even bigger spotlight, and this time, it is happening behind the scenes. At Amazon’s Upfront presentation at New York’s Beacon Theatre on Monday,…

Kayla Morgan
Michael B. Jordan attends the Amazon Upfront at Beacon Theatre on May 11, 2026 in New York City.
Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Amazon/ Prime Video

Michael B. Jordan is stepping into an even bigger spotlight, and this time, it is happening behind the scenes.

At Amazon’s Upfront presentation at New York’s Beacon Theatre on Monday, Jordan took the stage not as an actor, but as a producer with major plans. According to Deadline, through his production company, Outlier Society, he introduced three new series in development for Prime Video: The Greatest, Delphi, and Fourth Wing. Together, they show just how wide his ambitions stretch, from powerful real-life stories to franchise expansion and fantasy drama.

A Defining Story With The Greatest

The biggest announcement of the night was The Greatest, a biographical series about boxing legend Muhammad Ali. The project is especially notable because it is the first to receive official authorization from Ali’s estate.

Created by Ben Watkins, the series will follow Ali’s life from his early days as Cassius Clay through his rise as one of the most iconic athletes in history. Lonnie Ali, the late boxer’s wife, is serving as a consultant and joined Jordan onstage to speak about her confidence in the team bringing her husband’s story to life.

Jordan also introduced Jaalen Best, the young actor set to play Ali, along with a short preview of the series. For Jordan, whose own career includes memorable boxing roles, taking on the definitive Ali project seems especially meaningful.

Returning to Familiar Ground With Delphi

Jordan is also heading back to the Creed universe with Delphi, a new spinoff series developed alongside Ryan Coogler.

Coogler, one of Jordan’s closest creative collaborators, helped launch Jordan’s career as Adonis Creed and built a successful franchise around the character. During the presentation, Jordan reflected on how much that opportunity shaped his path before announcing that Delphi will begin production in Los Angeles on May 18.

Marco Ramirez is attached as showrunner, continuing a partnership that has already delivered some of the most celebrated films of the last decade.

Fantasy Takes Flight With Fourth Wing

The night’s most surprising reveal was Fourth Wing, Amazon’s upcoming adaptation of Rebecca Yarros’ bestselling romantasy novel.

Outlier Society secured the rights to Yarros’ The Empyrean series before the first book was even published in May 2023, a move that now looks especially smart after the novel became a massive hit. Yarros and Jordan will executive produce the series alongside showrunner Meredith Averill, while Westworld creator Lisa Joy will direct the first episode.

The adaptation has been highly anticipated by fans, and its official series order marks a major step forward.

Building Something Bigger

Taken together, these three projects show the larger vision Jordan is creating through Outlier Society.

His company is branching into multiple corners of entertainment at once: prestige biographical storytelling, franchise expansion, and mainstream fantasy. Amazon MGM Studios heads Peter Friedlander and Courtenay Valenti described their relationship with Jordan and Outlier Society president Elizabeth Raposo as “expansive,” signaling a long-term partnership built for more than just a few projects.

If Monday’s presentation was any indication, Michael B. Jordan’s next chapter in Hollywood may be even more influential than his first.

Stay tuned for official trailers and release dates.

Michael B. JordanMovies
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Honoree Jamie Foxx accepts the Ultimate Icon Award onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
EntertainmentJamie Foxx Expecting Third Baby, First With Alyce HucksteppKayla Morgan
Ne-Yo Claims He’s Lost Work Due to Polyamorous Relationship
EntertainmentNe-Yo Claims He’s Lost Work Due to Polyamorous RelationshipRandi Moultrie
FKA Twigs attends the BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week on October 04, 2025 in Paris, France.//Josephine Baker (1906 - 1975)
EntertainmentFKA twigs to Play Josephine Baker in Powerful New BiopicKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect