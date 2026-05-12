Rick Ross Announces New Album and Orchestra Tour for Port Of Miami Anniversary

Rick Ross is doubling down on his legacy this summer. The Maybach Music Group boss officially announced his upcoming album, Set In Stone, scheduled to arrive June 12, as he continues touring in support of the 20th anniversary of his debut album, Port of Miami.

The Port of Miami 20th Anniversary Black-Tie Experience Orchestra Tour will feature the Renaissance Orchestra and the Sainted Trap Choir at each stop of the 17-city run. The tour kicks off May 29 at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, with stops in Chicago, Philadelphia, Houston, Atlanta, and more, before wrapping in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Aug. 29.

"Port of Miami was the foundation of an empire, the blueprint to the biggest boss," Rozay said in a statement. "20 years later, we aren't just celebrating an album; we are elevating the culture. Bringing this music to the stage with a full orchestra and choir in a black-tie setting is about cementing the legacy. It's luxury, it's historic, and it's a milestone we are going to celebrate at the absolute highest level."

Port of Miami debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and immediately helped define the sound of luxury rap during the late 2000s. Set In Stone aims to extend that cinematic storytelling into a new era, positioning Ross as both a legacy act and an active artist — balancing nostalgia with forward momentum.

The announcement came shortly after Ross participated in a Verzuz battle with frequent collaborator French Montana. Following the event, the two released "Smoking Pt. 2," a collaboration featuring Max B, which came after their March single "Minks In Miami."