MGK and Wiz Khalifa Reunite for Summer-Ready Single “girl next door”

More than a decade after first teaming up, mgk and Wiz Khalifa are bringing back a fan-favorite partnership and giving listeners a serious dose of early 2010s nostalgia.

The two artists have officially reunited for “girl next door,” a breezy new single that feels like a throwback to the era when their chemistry first made them stand out. For longtime fans, it is a welcome return. For newer listeners, it is an easy reminder of why these two work so well together.

A nostalgic sound with a fresh twist

Produced by frequent mgk collaborators SlimXX, BazeXX, and No Love For The Middle Child, “girl next door” leans into a dreamy, laidback summer vibe. The track samples indie electronic duo Sweet Trip, blending smooth synths and upbeat drums with the effortless flows both rappers are known for.

It also marks a noticeable shift from mgk’s recent music, especially after last month’s release “FIX UR FACE” featuring Fred Durst. This time, he returns to a more relaxed hip-hop sound that longtime fans will likely appreciate.

A music video packed with comedy

To go with the single, mgk and Wiz released a hilarious new music video directed by mgk’s frequent creative partner Sam Cahill and actor-filmmaker Gianni Paolo.

The video plays like an early 2000s comedy. mgk and Wiz star as roommates trying everything they can think of to impress two girls who have just moved in next door, played by Lindsey Fishman and Naomi Baker. From exercising in the front yard to mowing the lawn and setting up a kiddie pool, the pair go all out in their efforts.

But their plans quickly fall apart when they realize the women are actually a lesbian couple. “Oh, the Subaru,” mgk finally quips as everything clicks.

Comedian Trevor Wallace also appears in the video as a nosy neighbor, hilariously watching their failed attempts through binoculars.

More music and a tour on the way

The timing of the reunion could not be better. Wiz Khalifa is set to join mgk as a special guest on the second North American leg of his lost americana tour, which kicks off Friday, May 15.

And “girl next door” may only be the beginning.

The pair have also been teasing a full collaborative album under the initials “BEB,” which many fans believe stands for Blog Era Boys, a nod to the online music scene that helped launch both of their careers.