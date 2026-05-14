This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: May 14

May 14 is an iconic date in Hip-Hop and R&B history. One prominent industry figure commemorating their birthday on this day is American R&B singer-songwriter Raphael Saadiq, who was born in 1966. He gained prominence in the 1980s and 1990s as a member of the R&B group Tony! Toni! Toné!. He's also had a stellar solo career, collaborating with top artists such as Whitney Houston, Erykah Badu, Mary J. Blige, Jill Scott, TLC, Babyface, John Legend, Anthony Hamilton, The Roots, Stevie Wonder, Angie Stone, and Ginuwine.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

May 14 is associated with several landmark hip-hop and R&B albums:

1991: American rapper Ice-T dropped his fourth album, O.G. Original Gangster, with Sire Records. It peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard 200 and No. 9 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

American rapper Ice-T dropped his fourth album, O.G. Original Gangster, with Sire Records. It peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard 200 and No. 9 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 1991: Chubb Rock released The One, his third album through Select Records. Supported by the singles “Treat Em Right,” “Just the Two of Us,” “The Big Man,” and “The Chubbster,” it peaked at No. 71 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 13 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Chubb Rock released The One, his third album through Select Records. Supported by the singles “Treat Em Right,” “Just the Two of Us,” “The Big Man,” and “The Chubbster,” it peaked at No. 71 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 13 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 1996: Luke dropped his fifth album, Uncle Luke, which featured guest performances from The Notorious B.I.G., Verb, and Trick Daddy. The project hit No. 8 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 51 on the Billboard 200.

Luke dropped his fifth album, Uncle Luke, which featured guest performances from The Notorious B.I.G., Verb, and Trick Daddy. The project hit No. 8 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 51 on the Billboard 200. 1996: MC Breed released his fifth album, To Da Beat Ch'all, through Wrap Records. While it didn't chart on the Billboard Hot 100, it went to No. 34 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

MC Breed released his fifth album, To Da Beat Ch'all, through Wrap Records. While it didn't chart on the Billboard Hot 100, it went to No. 34 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 1996: Kenny Lattimore released his self-titled debut album under Columbia Records. Featuring his signature hit, “Never Too Busy,” the album peaked at No. 92 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 19 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Kenny Lattimore released his self-titled debut album under Columbia Records. Featuring his signature hit, “Never Too Busy,” the album peaked at No. 92 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 19 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2002: American rapper Cam'ron released his third album, Come Home with Me. It was his most commercially successful release to date, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and topping the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

American rapper Cam'ron released his third album, Come Home with Me. It was his most commercially successful release to date, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and topping the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2002: El-P launched his debut album, Fantastic Damage, under Definitive Jux. The album peaked at No. 198 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 9 on the Heatseekers Albums chart.

El-P launched his debut album, Fantastic Damage, under Definitive Jux. The album peaked at No. 198 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 9 on the Heatseekers Albums chart. 2002: P. Diddy dropped the remix compilation album, We Invented the Remix, through Arista Records and his Bad Boy Records label. It went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

P. Diddy dropped the remix compilation album, We Invented the Remix, through Arista Records and his Bad Boy Records label. It went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2013: American rapper Eve released her fourth album, Lip Lock. It debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 46 and reached No. 7 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

American rapper Eve released her fourth album, Lip Lock. It debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 46 and reached No. 7 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2021: American rapper J. Cole dropped his sixth album, The Off-Season. It topped the Billboard 200, becoming the rapper's sixth U.S. No. 1 album. It was also nominated for Best Rap Album at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards but lost to Tyler, The Creator's Call Me If You Get Lost.

American rapper J. Cole dropped his sixth album, The Off-Season. It topped the Billboard 200, becoming the rapper's sixth U.S. No. 1 album. It was also nominated for Best Rap Album at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards but lost to Tyler, The Creator's Call Me If You Get Lost. 2021: Kodak Black released the mixtape Haitian Boy Kodak, which featured the hits “Round the Roses,” “Basement on Fire,” and “Maffioso.” The project debuted at No. 25 on the Billboard 200.

Cultural Milestones

May 14 has been the backdrop to many culture-defining moments:

1971: Freaky Tah was born in Jamaica, New York. He was a member of the Queens hip-hop group Lost Boyz, best known for the hit single “Renee,” which peaked at No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100. The group's debut album, Legal Drug Money, released in June 1996, also saw massive commercial success, peaking at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Freaky Tah was born in Jamaica, New York. He was a member of the Queens hip-hop group Lost Boyz, best known for the hit single “Renee,” which peaked at No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100. The group's debut album, Legal Drug Money, released in June 1996, also saw massive commercial success, peaking at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 1984: President Ronald Reagan presented superstar Michael Jackson with the Presidential Humanitarian Award in a ceremony at the White House. The music icon was bestowed with the honor after he allowed his song “Beat It” to be used in a campaign against drunk driving.

President Ronald Reagan presented superstar Michael Jackson with the Presidential Humanitarian Award in a ceremony at the White House. The music icon was bestowed with the honor after he allowed his song “Beat It” to be used in a campaign against drunk driving. 1997: Maryland rapper Goonew was born. A prominent figure in the DMV rap scene, he released several mixtapes during his career, including Goonwick (2018), Back from Hell (2019), and Short Temper (2021). His life would tragically be cut short by a gunshot wound at the age of 24, and his memorial drew controversy after his body was propped up on stage in designer clothing at a nightclub.

Maryland rapper Goonew was born. A prominent figure in the DMV rap scene, he released several mixtapes during his career, including Goonwick (2018), Back from Hell (2019), and Short Temper (2021). His life would tragically be cut short by a gunshot wound at the age of 24, and his memorial drew controversy after his body was propped up on stage in designer clothing at a nightclub. 2021: Trinidadian rap superstar Nicki Minaj released the reissue of her third mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty. It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, becoming the highest-debuting mixtape by a female rapper in history.

Industry Changes and Challenges

May 14 has been marked by controversial moments and tragic events in hip-hop and R&B:

2004: A Springfield District Court judge ordered that rapper 50 Cent take anger management classes and keep off drugs to avoid jail time for alleged assault. The rapper, then 28, was charged with assault and battery after he allegedly trampled two women and punched another at a concert.

A Springfield District Court judge ordered that rapper 50 Cent take anger management classes and keep off drugs to avoid jail time for alleged assault. The rapper, then 28, was charged with assault and battery after he allegedly trampled two women and punched another at a concert. 2024: Jamaican-born British R&B and Soul singer Jimmy James died at 83. He was best known as the frontman of the vocal group the Vagabonds, with whom he scored hits such as “I'll Go Where the Music Takes Me” and “Now Is the Time.”