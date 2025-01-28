Chicken Tender Pub Subs Are On Sale This Week, But Get This Instead

Please Publix. Let's make this "limited time" last forever.

For Pub Sub lovers, this is a big week. The famous chicken tenders Publix sandwich is on sale. You get $2 off a whole sub. There’s an enormous amount of fried chicken stuffed into that bad boy. It comes out to about $10 after the discount. As beloved as the chicken tenders Pub Sub is, I want you to take a chance and order something else instead.

While trying to decide what to get while I was standing in line a few weeks ago, I saw a sign that seduced my taste buds. I don’t know if it’s been around a while and I just never noticed it or if it is truly a “limited time only” offering as the sign said. But I was starving and a Boars Head French Onion London Broil sub sounded like a worthy challenger to dethrone the famous Publix chicken tenders sub.

Geno / Beasley Don’t mess with the recipe. You can customize, but I think they nailed it. I’d maybe add one thing to this Pub Sub but that’s all. More on that in a moment.

The new Pub Sub Champion?

The sign described the masterpiece as London Broil Top Round Beef topped with Swiss Cheese, a special French Onion Mayonnaise and fried onion strips. After my first bite, I was in love. That was about 3 or 4 weeks ago. I’ve had the French Onion London Broil sub about 4 or 5 times since. And guess what? Just like the chicken tenders Pub Sub, it’s on sale this week too. For $10, this bad boy is a steal!

I’ve noticed that the crew preparing this sub really can make a difference. The first one I ordered was probably the best Publix sub I’ve ever had. The following ones were good. Then there was one I got in St. Pete that was just ok. My tip: preorder it online. I think that gives them more time to give it the attention it deserves. Plus it’ll be waiting for you in that heater which is vital. You want this sub toasted and hot.

My 3 Tips If You Try It

I have 3 other tips if you decide to give the London Broil French Onion Pub Sub a try. Add tomatoes to make it a little less dry. Also ask them to go light on the mayo. I liked the mayo, but too much mayo can take away from the taste. My last tip – go with the Italian bread. It’s got enough stability to handle all that London Broil meat. Plus it gives it that awesome crunch when you take that bite.

By the way, if you have your mind set on the chicken tenders Pub Sub, at least go with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sub this week. It’s also on sale and comes with bacon. It’s a nice sendoff to a dreary ending to the Bucs season.

Get more of my fat guy food picks in the Geno Ate Tampa section of this website and on the Geno Ate Tampa podcast.

