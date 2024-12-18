Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Featured
December 18, 2024

New Years Eve Celebrations In Tampa You Don’t Want To Miss

December 26, 2024

4 Highlights from Beyonce’s Halftime Performance  

10 Iconic Hip Hop Hits That Turn 25 in 2025

December 17, 2024

The 5 Best Scaryoke Performances of 2024

December 19, 2024

Buccaneers Have NFL’s Second-Best Late-Season Record

December 23, 2024

Tampa Unveils 2025 Event Calendar Featuring 12 Big Festivals

December 24, 2024

Rays Ticket Prices Soar 40% for 2025 Season at Steinbrenner Field

December 18, 2024

5 Couples That Got Together in 2024

Don't Miss

Ways To Listen

Must Haves

Subscribe To The WiLD 94.1 The Flex Newsletter

Beasley Best Community of Caring

Sponsored

Download The ALL-NEW WiLD 94.1 App

Listen To WiLD On Alexa

Recently Played on WiLD 94.1

Local News
December 25, 2024

Bird Is The Word: Bald Eagle Becomes National Bird Of US

US Obesity Rate Dropped For First Time Since 2013: Study

December 24, 2024

Watch Live: Track Santa Claus Tonight Thanks To NORAD

Tampa’s Joy of Giving Event Helps 5,000 Families with 19,000 Holiday Gifts

Rays Ticket Prices Soar 40% for 2025 Season at Steinbrenner Field

Potential TP Link Router Ban In 2025 Could Pull Plug In Your Home

December 23, 2024

Florida New Year’s Eve Ideas That Are Low-Key

Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival Returns with Health Programs, Kids Activities

Tampa Unveils 2025 Event Calendar Featuring 12 Big Festivals

View More

Music
December 26, 2024

4 Highlights from Beyonce’s Halftime Performance  

December 19, 2024

Celebrating 25 Years in 2025: Artists Who Debuted in 2000

December 16, 2024

J-Kwon: Why He Doesn’t Get A Grammy Nom for Shaboozey’s ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’  

December 13, 2024

2024 in Review: Music Industry’s Scandals and Controversies

December 12, 2024

2024 Billboard Music Awards: Winners List

December 11, 2024

J. Cole Announces ‘Fifth and Final’ Dreamville Fest in 2025

December 5, 2024

More 2025 Florida Strawberry Festival Concerts Added

Billboard Releases Top 10 Female Rappers for 2024

December 4, 2024

Jay-Z’s Top 14 Career Milestones: A Celebration of His Legacy  

View More

Entertainment
December 23, 2024

Cast Says Goodbye After ‘Stranger Things 5’ Wrapped Up Filming  

Celebrity Deaths 2024: Musicians, Entertainers & Cultural Figures We Lost

December 20, 2024

5 Christmas Horror Movies to Give the Season a Little More Chill 

Dennis Rodman’s Rocky Relationship with Daughter Trinity  

December 19, 2024

Are Hot Ones Hot Sauce Heat Levels A Lie?

‘Superman’: Five Takeaways From The Trailer

Everything We Know About ‘Scream 7’ 

December 18, 2024

5 Couples That Got Together in 2024

Cancelled TV Shows in 2024: 6 Series That Didn’t Make the Cut 

View More

Lifestyle
December 4, 2024

McDonald’s Cleared By CDC After E. Coli Outbreak Investigation

November 27, 2024

Pepsi Releasing New Gingerbread Soda for the Holidays

October 24, 2024

Transform Boring Layovers into Exciting Adventures with These 7 Tips

Leverage Social Media to Find Career Opportunities with These 6 Tips

October 23, 2024

6 Simple Steps to Creating the Perfect Travel Itinerary

October 22, 2024

Social Media Screening: A Must for Employers or a Breach of Privacy?

Ghost Jobs: Why Even Legit Companies Are Posting Them Now

October 18, 2024

Hitting a Career Plateau: 5 Ways to Get Unstuck 

October 16, 2024

The Great Debate: Luxury vs. Budget Travel 

View More

Episodes

Superman Trailer Reaction, Sonic 3, Skeleton Crew, Dune Prophecy and more!

42:55 Download Dec 26th

2024 Year in Review

34:54 Download Dec 26th

SONIC 3 Spoiler Free Review!

01:15 Download Dec 18th

WWE Saturday Night Main Event recap 2024

08:40 Download Dec 15th

Eating Raccoon & Scaryoke: Christmas Mix

01:03:02 Download Dec 13th

Thankful Thursday And Life Changing Donations

01:18:59 Download Dec 12th

Kraven The Hunter Spoiler Free Review!

02:45 Download Dec 11th

Bear Attacks & Meredith Sings For Cash

01:04:02 Download Dec 11th

Brushing Your Teeth At Work

01:03:43 Download Dec 11th

View More

Podcasts

Eating Raccoon & Scaryoke: Christmas Mix

01:03:02 Download Dec 13th

Superman Trailer Reaction, Sonic 3, Skeleton Crew, Dune Prophecy and more!

42:55 Download Dec 26th

Pool Cleaning Tips

49:55 Download Aug 3rd, 2021

Interview with Songwriter Brock Berryhill

37:26 Download Nov 7th, 2020

Universal Orlando Resort Announces Mardi Gras Concert Lineup

14:48 Download Jan 19th, 2023

FREAKSHOW PODCAST: Should Meredith Go On A Weekend Getaway With Her Baby Being Only 3 Months Old?

Download Apr 3rd, 2017

2024 Year in Review

34:54 Download Dec 26th

Contests

New Year, New Cash – Enter To Win $2,025

Beat The Freaks and Win Cash!