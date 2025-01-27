Florida State Fair Unveils New Unique Food Menu for 2025

The Florida State Fair in Tampa is back Feb. 6-17, 2025, moving away from last year’s wild snacks to bring fresh new food options that will turn heads. The crazy Pop Rock pickles and giant Donut Burgers are out. This time, vendors are blending fair favorites with new flavors that come together perfectly.

Ryals Sweet Shop is serving up funnel cakes with a tasty twist. They top crispy chicken with real maple syrup. Over at The Bacon Stand, you’ll find their S’mores Chocolate Bacon: sticky bacon strips covered in chocolate, topped with gooey marshmallow and graham cracker pieces. DeAnna’s Potato loads baked potatoes with seafood, spicy sausage, and sweet corn. Holy Macaroni takes their regular mac and cheese up a notch with their new Crack Mac, adding Mexican street corn and spicy peppers.

The creative minds at Funky Flamingo came up with something different: a bacon-covered cheesecake dipped in chocolate, double-drizzled, and stuck on a stick for walking around. Eggroll Love packs their latest creation with comfort food favorites: juicy chicken, mac and cheese, and collard greens. Meanwhile, Lemonade And More tops hot french fries with melted cream cheese and crunchy bacon pieces. For dessert lovers, Fluffy’s is cooking up tangy Strawberry Lemonade Donuts, and Peachey’s is coating their Bavarian pastries with thick chocolate.

The fair saw its biggest crowds ever last year, with food being the biggest draw. Some old favorites like Fried Jell-O and Spicy Alligator Bites are still on the menu. Area chefs have teamed up with fair vendors to make foods that feel like Florida. They’ve also added more options for vegetarians and gluten-free folks.

You can watch cooking contests live during the fair. If you’re excited to see how they make these unique dishes, keep an eye on the fair’s social media pages for behind-the-scenes looks.

