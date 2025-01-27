One of the Best Fine Art Festivals In The U.S. Returns To St. Pete

On February 8-9, South Straub Park turns into an art lover’s paradise as more than 100 artists show off their work at the St. Petersburg Fine Art Festival. This highly-rated event, ranked among USA Today’s 10 best arts festivals, is free to attend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. You’ll find everything from eye-catching paintings to unique sculptures and stunning photos. It’s easy to get there, with lots of parking near South Straub Park. The parking garages nearby are reasonably priced.

The City of St. Petersburg and Theatre Odyssey team up to bring this creative gathering to life. Art fans can buy pieces on display or work with artists to create something special just for them. Running strong for over ten years now, the festival has become a must-see event in St. Petersburg’s arts scene. It’s just one highlight in the city’s packed calendar of cultural events.

Previous festivals have drawn huge crowds, giving nearby businesses a nice bump in sales. When not checking out art, visitors can watch artists at work, try their hand at making art, or enjoy food from local vendors. The outdoor setting shows off the art in perfect natural light. Live music fills the space as people stroll through the displays.

Making it big in the national art world is tough, but this festival helps open those doors. Many artists who’ve shown here have gone on to build successful careers.

Theatre Odyssey handles all the behind-the-scenes work, from organizing fun activities to making sure everything runs smoothly.

Kids interested in art can get creative with hands-on projects all weekend. These activities help spark young imaginations and nurture future artists.

While art is the main attraction, everyone benefits. Local shops and restaurants get busier as festival visitors explore the area.

