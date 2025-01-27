Tropicana Field Update: Deadline For New Stadium Funds

We know that Hurricane Milton’s destruction left Tropicana Field with $56 million in structural damage, forcing the Rays to play their 2025 season at Steinbrenner field. St. Petersburg officials still remain uncertain about completion timelines.

St. Pete’s city manager Rob Gerdes sent a letter to the team on Jan. 15. His update provided no clear timeline for completion. This creates problems for baseball operations: Team president Matt Silverman needs the facility ready by the start of 2026.

“We are empathetic to the challenges your organization must face because of the damage to Tropicana Field by Hurricane Milton,” Gerdes wrote to Ray’s President Silverman.

While the city approved repair funding last year, tensions rose when team officials wanted different contractors. This dispute complicates ongoing stadium negotiations.

City officials set a March 31 deadline for the team to secure new stadium financing. Storm damage has increased costs for the planned 2028 facility. Their agreement allows the team to stay if repairs aren’t finished. This could delay the move beyond 2028.

The move to Steinbrenner Field adds to their venue challenges. Weather issues and repairs have forced similar temporary relocations before. Businesses like Ferg’s near Tropicana Field will struggle without gameday traffic. Baseball season typically brings steady customers to area shops. The facility’s maintenance needs continue piling up. Years of repairs have drained millions from city funds, straining budgets.

Stadium discussions began back in 2016. Location disputes and funding challenges have slowed progress for years.

The March deadline puts pressure on both parties. Missing strict financial benchmarks would block access to essential bonds.

