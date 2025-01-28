New Fancy Steak and Seafood Restaurant Opens in St. Petersburg

An upscale eatery called The Crane just opened its doors at 575 Central Avenue in St. Petersburg. They’re gearing up for a grand opening celebration on January 31st.

St. Pete Rising tell us they moved into the former Wig Villa space (now located on MLK Street North), restaurant owner Sean Thongsiri got the bar going while finalizing food permits. Thongsiri, who owns Mangosteen and The Glass Noodle, is well-established in the local dining scene.

The menu features over 50 items, ranging from appetizers to raw bar selections. Their signature Wagyu dumplings and lobster shrimp rolls begin at $15. For those looking to splurge, the A5 Wagyu cuts shine as the menu’s highlight.

Lunch stays affordable at $16-19, offering dishes like rich lamb stew and catch-of-the-day fish. Raw bar enthusiasts can enjoy fresh oysters or try the tuna ceviche and beef tartare.

Main dishes range from wild bison to duck breast with crispy skin, typically priced between $30-40. Seafood lovers can choose from peppercorn-crusted tuna to succulent king crab legs.

The bar menu boasts 14 signature cocktails ($14-16) and three mocktail options. They’ve got beer and wine choices to suit every preference.

The space features an eye-catching black marble bar as its centerpiece. Modern gray seating and metallic accents brighten the room, while original terrazzo flooring preserves the building’s history.

