Tampa Opens First Affordable Housing Complex in 15 Years

Casa Bel-Mar, a new 100-unit complex, opened its doors to its first residents this week in South Tampa. The area hasn’t seen new affordable housing since 2009, while thousands of people wait for a chance at lower-cost homes.

Located at South Manhattan Avenue and West Bay Vista, the project came together through city and housing authority teamwork. Rent starts at $1,694 – significantly less than Tampa’s average $2,166 rate. To live in these one and two-bedroom apartments, residents can’t make more than $53,000 per year. This limit is set at 80% of the area’s median household income.

“It’s very peaceful,” said Johnnie Grant, a former homeless resident, to WFLA News.

The city set aside $25 million to increase housing options. They hope to create 10,000 affordable units in four years. But with the current waitlist, some people might wait up to ten years for housing.

Tampa’s housing problem is serious – 57 out of every 10,000 residents are homeless, the highest rate in the country. With typical incomes around $57,500, many can’t keep up with rent costs. Recent budget cuts made things worse. County leaders cut housing funds by 80%, moving $8 million to road repairs. This left just $2 million for housing support.

Palma Ceia Baptist Church helped out by selling their property at a discount. This made it possible to build affordable homes in an expensive neighborhood.

This problem isn’t just in Tampa. America needs 7 million more affordable rental units to meet today’s demand. Since 2021, Tampa rents have gone up from $1,370 to $1,694. This increase has forced more residents to look for housing help.

