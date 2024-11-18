Experience Monster Trucks And Wild Animals Just Outside Of Tampa

There’s a magical adventure park located just outside of Tampa Bay where monster trucks meet wild animals. If you have a monster truck loving toddler or looking for something fun to do with the family then you’ll love this spot. The Showcase of Citrus is a must do for any monster truck obsessed child. This large farm is family owned and operated with a large land mass exceeding 2,500 acres. They offer a variety of family friendly experiences that is definitely worth the 45 minute drive.

What Does This Farm With Monster Trucks Offer?

Take a break from the city and beach and enjoy farm living with a lot of fun at the Showcase of Citrus. You can take the entire family because admission is free and includes access to the animals, playgrounds plus more. However, if you want to take the monster truck tour they charge but it’s a lot of fun. The price for the monster truck tour is $25 for adults, $15 for children 4 and up, 3 and under are free. You’ll get to see all their farm animal and wild animals like camels and zebras. Plus you can feed the animals which the kids will absolutely love!

If you’re interested in U-pick options add them to your list because starting November-May they offer U-pick citrus. Exciting for the entire family, taking a drive to this family owned farm will have you coming back for more. Take your fresh produce home and teach the kids how to make your own pastries or jams. While you’re enjoying their park, if you get hungry you have plenty of options. They have multiple food trucks are on site, with drinks and treats like their famous Orange Creamsicle dessert. It’s so delicious you might buy an extra one while there.

